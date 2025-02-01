IRS, national partners launch EITC Awareness Day on 50th anniversary of the Earned Income Tax Credit
IR-2025-20, Jan. 31, 2025
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service and partners around the nation today celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) with the launch of this year’s EITC Awareness Day campaign.
The annual campaign, now in its 19th year, helps increase awareness among the millions of working Americans with a low-to-moderate income who are eligible for the EITC. The IRS estimates that roughly one in five eligible taxpayers miss out on claiming this valuable credit.
EITC was signed into law on March 29, 1975. Through numerous legislative changes, the tax break has helped encourage work and lift many financially challenged families out of poverty.
As of December 2024, approximately 23 million workers and families had received about $64 billion total from the EITC, according to IRS statistics. On average, eligible taxpayers received $2,743 from the credit in tax year 2023.
For the past 19 years, the IRS has invited community organizations, elected officials, state and local governments, schools, employers and other interested parties to join this national grassroots effort to help reach workers eligible for the credit. IRS offers an online social media toolkit with sample text and downloadable graphics to help spread the word about the EITC.
Who is eligible to claim the EITC?
Workers may use the EITC Assistant, an online tool, to check their eligibility, which may be affected by changes in marital, parental or financial status. Workers also may visit the Child-related tax benefits comparison page to learn more about basic eligibility rules for the EITC and several other tax credits.
EITC is for workers whose income did not exceed the following limits in 2024:
|No. of dependents
|Single filer income limit
|Married, filing jointly income limit
|No children
|$18,591
|$25,511
|1 child
|$49,084
|$56,004
|2 children
|$55,768
|$62,688
|3+ children
|$59,899
|$66,819
*Investment income limit: $11,600
Workers also must:
- Be a U.S. citizen or resident alien all year.
- File a tax return even if their income level doesn’t usually require them to file.
- Have a valid Social Security number (SSN) for themselves, as well as for their spouse, if filing a joint return, and for each qualifying dependent claimed for the EITC.
- File a return without Form 2555, Foreign Earned Income.
There are special rules for military personnel, clergy and ministers and taxpayers with certain types of disability income or a child who is disabled.
Eligible workers between the ages of 25 and 64 who have no dependents may receive up to $632 by claiming the EITC, while married but separated spouses who do not file a joint return may qualify for the EITC if they meet certain requirements.
Those with qualifying children can receive a maximum of $7,830 when claiming the EITC for tax year 2024, up from $7,430 in tax year 2023.
How to claim the EITC
To get the EITC, workers must file a tax return and claim the credit on that return. They can file in a variety of ways, including by using:As a reminder, the quickest way for taxpayers to get their refund is by e-filing an accurate return and choosing to receive that refund via direct deposit.
New this year: Duplicate dependents
Starting this filing season, the IRS will accept an e-filed return even if a dependent has already been claimed on a separate, previously filed return as long as the primary taxpayer on the second return includes a valid identity protection personal identification number (IP PIN).
This change will reduce the time it takes for the agency to receive the tax return and accelerate the issuance of tax refunds for those with duplicate dependent returns. In previous years, the second tax return had to be filed by paper.
Meanwhile, taxpayers who do not have IP PINs will have their e-filed returns rejected if one of their dependents has already been claimed by another taxpayer.
Note that the use of an IP PIN does not exempt taxpayers from receiving notices questioning their right to claim certain dependents.
Claiming other valuable tax credits
Whether they qualify for the EITC, taxpayers may be eligible for other valuable tax credits, such as the Child Tax Credit (CTC), the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) or the Credit for Other Dependents (ODC). The Interactive Tax Assistant is a helpful tool for taxpayers to check their eligibility for those credits.
When to expect EITC refunds
The Where’s My Refund? tool, which allows taxpayers to monitor the status of their refunds, will be updated with projected deposit dates for most early EITC/ACTC refund filers by Feb. 22. Most EITC or ACTC related refunds should be available in bank accounts or on debit cards by March 3 if there are no issues with a taxpayer’s return and they chose to receive their refund by direct deposit.
Additional resources
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.