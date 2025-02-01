IRS, national partners launch EITC Awareness Day on 50th anniversary of the Earned Income Tax Credit

IR-2025-20, Jan. 31, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service and partners around the nation today celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) with the launch of this year’s EITC Awareness Day campaign.

The annual campaign, now in its 19th year, helps increase awareness among the millions of working Americans with a low-to-moderate income who are eligible for the EITC. The IRS estimates that roughly one in five eligible taxpayers miss out on claiming this valuable credit.

EITC was signed into law on March 29, 1975. Through numerous legislative changes, the tax break has helped encourage work and lift many financially challenged families out of poverty.

As of December 2024, approximately 23 million workers and families had received about $64 billion total from the EITC, according to IRS statistics. On average, eligible taxpayers received $2,743 from the credit in tax year 2023.

For the past 19 years, the IRS has invited community organizations, elected officials, state and local governments, schools, employers and other interested parties to join this national grassroots effort to help reach workers eligible for the credit. IRS offers an online social media toolkit with sample text and downloadable graphics to help spread the word about the EITC.

Who is eligible to claim the EITC?

Workers may use the EITC Assistant, an online tool, to check their eligibility, which may be affected by changes in marital, parental or financial status. Workers also may visit the Child-related tax benefits comparison page to learn more about basic eligibility rules for the EITC and several other tax credits.

EITC is for workers whose income did not exceed the following limits in 2024: