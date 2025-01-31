ICYMI: Idaho Fish and Game Commission Meeting Jan. 29, 2025

Watch the full recap of the Jan. 29, 2025 Idaho Fish and Game Commission Meeting in Boise. Topics covered include: 2025-2030 Idaho Black Bear Management Plan, Non-Resident Tag Issuance Advisory Group Recommendations, and the 2025-2026 Season Setting for Moose, Bighorn Sheep, and Mountain Goat.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.