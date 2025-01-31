Submit Release
ICYMI: Idaho Fish and Game Commission Meeting Jan. 29, 2025

Watch the full recap of the Jan. 29, 2025 Idaho Fish and Game Commission Meeting in Boise.

Topics covered include: 2025-2030 Idaho Black Bear Management Plan, Non-Resident Tag Issuance Advisory Group Recommendations, and the 2025-2026 Season Setting for Moose, Bighorn Sheep, and Mountain Goat.

