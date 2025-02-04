Former Walmart and Boeing Chief Communications Officer Brian Besanceney Joins CommsCollectiv as Partner

The future of communications talent is flexible, strategic, and precisely tailored.

CommsCollectiv's network of 200+ senior communications executives offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional hiring through fractional assignments

The fractional executive model has been proven in finance, marketing, and HR, and there’s great potential for organizations needing senior communications and corporate affairs leadership as well.” — Brian Besanceney

MAPLEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CommsCollectiv, the pioneer in fractional communications leadership , today announced that Brian Besanceney, former Chief Communications Officer (CCO) of Walmart and Boeing, has joined the firm as Partner. He joins founding partners Charlene Wheeless, Eric Kraus, Jane Randel, Lisa Ryan and Monica Talan in leading the firm's continued expansion. This strategic appointment comes as CommsCollectiv marks a successful first year of building a unique offering, connecting organizations with senior communications talent on a flexible basis.“I’m excited to work with this group of experienced communications and corporate affairs leaders as they transform the way organizations can access top-level talent ,” said Besanceney. “The fractional executive model has been proven in the finance, marketing, and HR professions, and we think there’s great potential for organizations needing senior communications and corporate affairs leadership as well.”"Brian's track record of leading communications through complex situations at some of the world's most prominent organizations adds another dimension to our partner team,” said Jane Randel, founding partner of CommsCollectiv. “This is particularly valuable as our innovative model -- offering flexibility without compromising senior communications and public affairs expertise -- continues to take hold."CommsCollectiv has experienced significant growth since its launch in November 2023, building a network of more than 200 senior communications executives.“There’s great potential for the fractional CCO model at this time of geopolitical risk, changing stakeholder expectations, and the continued revolution in the ways we work,” added Besanceney. “Whether they’re mid-cap companies with large-cap problems, agencies needing specialized expertise for a client, or established communicators and corporate affairs leaders needing a senior counselor to navigate a complex environment, it’s exciting to work with partners who are bringing this model to life – and doing so on a fractional basis, of course!”Besanceney brings more than 25 years of corporate affairs and communications leadership experience across some of the world’s most recognizable global brands, including three Fortune 50 companies and the White House. Most recently as CCO of Boeing, he led a 475-person team through significant operational and reputational challenges while modernizing the function’s digital capabilities. Previously, as Walmart's first-ever CCO, he integrated the company's internal, external, and digital global communications and storytelling capabilities into an integrated, 360-degree approach to reputation management.Before his roles at Boeing and Walmart, Besanceney was Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Walt Disney World and led worldwide government relations for Disney's Parks & Resorts division. He served in several senior communications roles during the Administration of President George W. Bush, including Deputy White House Communications Director, Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Deputy Chief of Staff to Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.About CommsCollectivFounded by industry-leading executive partners, CommsCollectiv offers fractional access to an unparalleled roster of communications experts, delivering a perfect blend of quality, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. Our network of more than 200 vetted senior communications executives provides organizations with proven talent across industries and specialties. For more information, visit www.commscollectiv.com

