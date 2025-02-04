PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE ANNOUNCES VALR ENERGY AS NEW ENERGY DRINK PARTNER IN THE U.S.

VALR Energy is the official energy drink of the Professional Fighters League

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced a multi-year partnership with VALR Energy to become the official energy drink partner of the PFL in the U.S.Under the terms of the partnership, VALR, a brand-new product on the market, will receive entitlement of the PFL VIP cageside club, as well as a re-branding of the PFL’s athlete bracket. In addition, VALR will partner with select PFL athletes to document their journey as they “Rise to the Top” of the PFL bracket, which will be shared across both PFL’s and VALR’s social channels.VALR will also host the upcoming official 2025 PFL World Tournament bracket reveal show, where all 64 athletes and their seedings are revealed.Similar to the PFL’s continuous innovation in the sports world, VALR delivers break-through innovation to the energy drink industry with its nitrogen-infused beverages. VALR’s products provide its consumers with the necessary physical and mental benefits to rise to the top each day with 175 mg of natural caffeine, B&C vitamins, plus essential amino acids and antioxidants designed to reduce stress and enhance focus. The PFL is home to some of the best athletes in the world and VALR will provide necessary fuel needed for them to compete at the highest level.“VALR is a brand-new product that aligns very closely with the PFL as we both continue to break barriers in our respective industries, “said Bryan Calka, Chief Commercial Officer of PFL. “The PFL has become the most innovative sports league in the world, and we are excited to work with a break-through energy drink brand that will become synonymous with our mission.”“VALR's brand is rooted in sports and fitness, “said VALR Chief Marketing Officer Jon Kander. “It is an incredible opportunity to partner with the PFL and its elite, world-class athletes to showcase the VALR brand and our portfolio of nitrogen-infused energy drinks. We are looking forward to working together to raise both brands to exciting new levels.”ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUEProfessional Fighters League (PFL) is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league world-wide. PFL is the only MMA organization with the “win and advance” format. PFL is broadcast and streamed to 190 countries with 20 leading media partners. PFL is backed by major blue-chip investors including SURJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, 885 Capital, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners. MMA is the growth sport business of this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic, and true global revenue streams.PFLmma.com; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma)ABOUT VALRVALR Energy is a health & wellness consumer products brand. Its proprietary nitrogen-infused energy drink offers a creamy taste experience that is completely unique within the energy drink category. Beyond its unprecedented great taste, each can delivers 175mg of natural caffeine, zero added sugars, B&C vitamins, plus essential amino acids & antioxidants that provide a "feel good" energy boost targeting mood, focus and stress reduction. For more information, please visit: https://valrenergy.com ; Instagram (@VALRenergydrink); Twitter (@VALRenergy); and Facebook (/VALRenergy).

