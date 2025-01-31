Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Reduce I-295 Travel Lanes for Bridge Replacement Project in Smithfield and Cumberland

Starting on Monday night, February 3, RIDOT will reduce the number of travel lanes on both directions of I-295 at the Douglas Avenue overpass in Smithfield from three lanes to two lanes as it begins a rapid bridge project to replace the Douglas Pike Bridge in Smithfield and the Diamond Hill Road Bridge in Cumberland. Both bridges carry traffic over I-295.

Only the low-speed lane will be closed. No on-ramps or exits will be closed. The closures will be in place for approximately 10 months. RIDOT has implemented other lane reductions along the northern half of I-295 for bridge work and has not observed any significant traffic congestion from the temporary closures. The schedule is as follows:

February 3: The low-speed lane in both directions of I-295 will be closed at the Douglas Pike Bridge at Exit 15. In the week following the traffic pattern change, RIDOT will install temporary barriers for the closure.

Approximately Late February: The low-speed lane in both directions of I-295 will be closed at the Diamond Hill Road Bridge at Exit 22. In the week following the traffic pattern change, RIDOT will install temporary barriers for the closure. RIDOT will announce the exact closure date in the near future.

The rapid bridge construction approach will save motorists up to two years of lane closures and shifts associated with conventional construction. During a series of four, 14-day periods this summer and fall, RIDOT will shift traffic on the bridges, placing all traffic on one side of the bridge while demolishing and replacing the other side. The process will be repeated until both bridges are completely replaced, with the goal of having all traffic on new structures by the end of the year. The entire $63.5 million project will be finished in spring 2026.

The Douglas Pike Bridge is actually two separate structures, both built in 1971. One is rated as structurally deficient and the other is only 1 point away from being rated as deficient. It carries more than 22,400 vehicles per day. The Diamond Hill Road Bridge is rated as structurally deficient and carries more than 17,400 vehicles per day. It was built in 1963.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of these bridges is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.