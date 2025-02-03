AdvancedPCB Appoints Tom Caldwell as Chief Financial Officer

Tom's extensive experience in financial leadership, capital strategy, and the PCB industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and drive long-term growth.” — Greg Halvorson, CEO

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdvancedPCB is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Caldwell as its new Chief Financial Officer. With over 30 years of financial leadership experience, Caldwell brings a proven track record of strategic growth, capital management, and operational excellence to the company.Throughout his career, Caldwell has successfully led two public offerings, including a Top 20 IPO of the year as ranked by The Wall Street Journal, and has raised over $1 billion in capital. His expertise in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and financial strategy positions him as a key addition to AdvancedPCB’s executive leadership team.Caldwell holds an MBA in Finance and Business Strategy from the University of Chicago, where he completed the Ph.D. series in Theory of Finance. He also earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Santa Clara University as a Louis B. Mariani Scholarship recipient. As a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma business honors society, Caldwell is recognized as a leader in the financial sector.Caldwell is no stranger to the Printed Circuit Board industry, having served as CFO for Summit Interconnect, Streamline Circuits, and Dynamic Circuits. His deep industry knowledge and financial expertise will be instrumental in strengthening AdvancedPCB’s financial position and advancing its growth strategy.Beyond his corporate achievements, Caldwell is a respected voice in the financial community. He has appeared on PBS Nightly Business Report and has been featured in prominent media outlets such as Reuters, The Financial Times of London, the San Francisco Chronicle, Crain’s Chicago Business, and Fortune. He has also shared his expertise as a speaker at numerous industry trade organizations and academic institutions, including the IBF Annual Venture Capital Conference and Santa Clara University’s Graduate School of Business, where he was inducted into the Alumni IPO Hall of Fame.“We are excited to welcome Tom to the AdvancedPCB team,” said Greg Halvorson, CEO. “His extensive experience in financial leadership, capital strategy, and the PCB industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and drive long-term growth.”Caldwell’s appointment reflects AdvancedPCB’s commitment to operational excellence and financial strength as the company continues to innovate and serve its customers across critical industries, including Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Semiconductor and Data Centers.About AdvancedPCB:AdvancedPCB is a leading U.S. manufacturer of comprehensive printed circuit board solutions—offering turnkey design, fabrication, and assembly solutions across six U.S.-based factories, consistently faster than the industry standard. Our full-service solutions meet the unique demands of innovative PCB customers while providing best-in-class technical service at every touchpoint. With broad certifications supporting commercial and military work, AdvancedPCB’s capabilities include HDI/UHDI, flex & rigid-flex circuits, design services, and turnkey assembled solutions.For more information, please visit www.advancedpcb.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.