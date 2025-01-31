Grayscale Investments® Launches Grayscale® Dogecoin Trust

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, a leading crypto asset management firm, offering more than 25 crypto investment products, today announced the creation and launch of Grayscale® Dogecoin Trust (the “Trust”).

The Trust offers investors the opportunity to gain exposure to DOGE, the native coin of the Dogecoin network, an open-source peer-to-peer digital currency originally derived from Litecoin, which itself originated from Bitcoin. Grayscale believes DOGE has transitioned from a memecoin of a Shiba Inu to a tool for global financial inclusion, grassroots activism, and a viable means of payment. Due to its widespread accessibility, affordability, and rapid transaction speeds, DOGE has garnered significant adoption worldwide.

“Dogecoin has matured into a potentially powerful tool for promoting financial accessibility. We believe, as a faster, cheaper, and more scalable derivative of Bitcoin, Dogecoin is helping groups underserved by legacy financial infrastructure to participate in the financial system,” said Grayscale’s Head of Product & Research, Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary. “Grayscale Dogecoin Trust offers investors exposure to an asset that is positioned to help fulfill Bitcoin’s originally intended use case and its egalitarian ethos.”

The Trust is now open for daily subscription by eligible individual and institutional accredited investors.* The Trust functions like Grayscale’s other single-asset investment trusts and is solely invested in the token underpinning the Dogecoin network.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

*Grayscale’s private placements are only available to Accredited Investors as defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Most individuals are not Accredited Investors. https://www.investor.gov/introduction-investing/general-resources/news-alerts/alerts-bulletins/investor-bulletins/updated-3

Private placement securities are speculative, illiquid, and entail a high level of risk, including the risk that an investor could lose their entire investment.

Grayscale intends to attempt to have shares of new products quoted on the secondary market. However, there is no guarantee that Grayscale will be successful. Although the shares of certain products have been approved for trading on a secondary market, investors in the new products should not assume that the shares will ever obtain such an approval due to a variety of factors, including questions regulators, such as the SEC, FINRA, or other regulatory bodies may have regarding such products. As a result, shareholders of such products should be prepared to bear the risk of investment in the shares indefinitely. To date, certain products have not met their investment objective, and the shares of such products quoted on OTC Markets have not reflected the value of the digital assets held by such products, less such products’ expenses and other liabilities, but have instead traded at a premium over such value, which at times has been substantial. There have also been instances where the shares of certain products have traded at a discount.

About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a decade-long track record and deep expertise as an asset management firm focused on crypto investing. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.

