The Wagner Law Group Expands its Washington D.C. Office with the Addition of Eric Keller

Eric Keller

The Wagner Law Group Expands its Washington D.C. Office with the Addition of Attorney Eric Keller

We are delighted that Eric is joining our firm. His wealth of experience in his areas of practice will undoubtedly be an enormous asset to our firm and serve our clients well” — Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcia S. Wagner , the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group , recognized as the nation’s leading ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that Eric Keller has joined the firm’s Washington, D.C. office as Partner. “We are delighted that Eric is joining our firm. His wealth of experience in his areas of practice will undoubtedly be an enormous asset to our firm and serve our clients well,” says Ms. Wagner.For over 25 years, Mr. Keller has focused his practice on executive compensation, employee benefits, and workforce restructuring matters. A substantial portion of his practice is devoted to advising clients on labor, employment, and employee benefits matters in connection with domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and other business transactions, by conducting due diligence, negotiating, and preparing contract provisions, addressing transitional issues, and developing strategies to minimize financial expense and taxation.Mr. Keller also maintains a broad-based practice representing domestic and international clients on executive compensation, tax-qualified retirement plans, health and welfare plans, and workforce restructuring matters. He advises clients regarding tax, employment, fiduciary, governance, securities, and litigation issues. Mr. Keller also designs and prepares plan documents and participant communications, negotiates service-provider contracts, and assists clients in developing and operating efficient and prudent plan administration practices.In the area of executive compensation, Mr. Keller designs and implements employment agreements and executive compensation programs, including short, mid, and long-term incentives, equity-based compensation, retention, severance and change in control arrangements, deferred compensation, and supplemental retirement compensation.With respect to tax-qualified retirement plans, Mr. Keller advises investment committees and other plan fiduciaries on how to reduce their risk of fiduciary liability for plan investments and fees, and represents sponsors of employee benefit plans in voluntary compliance programs maintained by the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Labor.Mr. Keller also advises clients on the Affordable Care Act and HIPAA privacy compliance for group health plans, as well as Health Reimbursement Accounts, Health Savings Accounts, and other consumer-driven health plan designs. In addition, he represents plan fiduciaries in administrative claim disputes with participants and contractual disputes with service providers.Finally, in the workforce restructuring area of his practice, Mr. Keller designs and implements early retirement incentives and reduction in force programs and advises clients on the WARN Act, state WARN Act analogs, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, and other related issues.Mr. Keller is ranked by Chambers USA as one of the top employee benefits and executive compensation lawyers in the District of Columba, is recognized by Best Lawyersin the area of Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, and is ranked by Legal 500 in the areas of executive compensation and employee benefits. He is a fellow in the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel, the author of numerous published articles in his areas of expertise and serves as an adjunct professor at Georgetown Law School, teaching classes on executive compensation. Mr. Keller earned an LL.M in taxation from New York University School of Law, a J.D. from Capital University Law School (magna cum laude), and a B.B.A. from Ohio University.The Wagner Law GroupEstablished in 1996, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 45 attorneys in nine offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations, as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyerslists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by Best Lawyersas a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, and is listed by the Boston Globe among the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts.

