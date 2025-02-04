Key Driver Transforming The Catalogue Market 2025: E-Commerce Boom Fuels Expansion Of The Market

Catalogue Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Catalogue Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The catalogue market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $89.89 billion in 2024 to $108.07 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. This growth in the past can be attributed to the dominance of print media, consumer behavior, and design aesthetics.

How Big Is the Global Catalogue Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The catalogue market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $212.58 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. This growth is driven by factors such as digital transformation, integration with e-commerce, sustainability initiatives, and mobile accessibility. Key trends expected in the forecast period include the use of personalization and AI, data analytics, omnichannel integration, mobile-first strategies, content-rich catalogues, and subscription-based catalogues.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7423&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Catalogue Market?

The growth of the e-commerce industry is anticipated to drive the expansion of the catalogue market. E-commerce refers to online platforms that allow the electronic purchase of products and services. Catalogues play a crucial role in e-commerce, improving the shopping experience, aiding product discovery, and boosting sales by efficiently showcasing and organizing products for customers.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/catalogue-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Catalogue Market Share?

Major companies operating in the catalogue market include Akeneo, Drawtify, Flipp Corporation, FlippingBook, Flipsnack, Bonial, DCatalog, International Business Machines Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Catalogue Market Size?

Leading companies in the catalogue market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions, like product catalogues, to optimize data management, enhance user experience, and improve search functionality to address the changing demands of businesses and consumers. A product catalogue is a complete compilation of detailed information about the products or services provided by a business.

How Is the Global Catalogue Market Segmented?

The catalogue market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Paper Or Print, Digital

2) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

3) By Industry Vertical: Retail And E-commerce, FMCG, BFSI, IT And Telecom, Media And Entertainment, Travel And Hospitality, Other Industrial Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Paper Or Print: Traditional Catalogues, Folded Catalogues, Booklets, Direct Mail Catalogues

2) By Digital: PDF Catalogues, Interactive Online Catalogues, Mobile Catalogues, E-catalogues

The Leading Region in the Catalogue Market is:

North America was the largest region in the catalogue market in 2024.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Catalogue Market?

A catalogue is a form of marketing material that provides key product information to assist buyers in making purchasing decisions. This information includes features, descriptions, dimensions, price, weight, availability, color, and customer reviews. Catalogues serve as a powerful marketing tool to inspire potential buyers and showcase a company's offerings.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

B2B Legal Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/b2b-legal-services-global-market-report

Information Technology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/information-technology-global-market-report

Business Analytics & Enterprise Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-analytics-enterprise-software-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With more than 15000+ reports across 27 industries spanning over 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has carved a niche in offering comprehensive, data-rich research, and unparalleled insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, detailed secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry experts, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.