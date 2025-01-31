Camouflet Secures Fifth Patent, Eyes Expansion into Edge Device Hardware Category

Founder and CEO of Camouflet, Jeff Radwell, entrepreneur and scientist Camouflet's patented next-gen IoT-enabled shelf tag system under development

AI-Powered IoT-Enabled Shelf Tag System Reinvents Real-Time Dynamic Pricing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camouflet, the first embedded dynamic pricing platform offering a suite of real-time AI-driven pricing solutions, has been awarded its fifth patent for its AI-Powered IoT-Enabled Shelf Tag System for Real-Time Dynamic Pricing and Automated Retail Price Adjustments. This milestone marks Camouflet’s entry into the edge device hardware category, further solidifying its role as an innovator in AI-driven pricing technology.The newly patented system leverages AI, IoT connectivity, and machine learning algorithms to provide retailers with instant, automated price adjustments based on real-time demand, competitor pricing, and other market factors. Designed to seamlessly integrate with existing ERP, CRM, and e-commerce infrastructures, the system ensures dynamic, optimized pricing across physical and digital storefronts.A Technological Leap for Retail PricingThis innovation is powered by TensorFlow and PyTorch-driven machine learning, utilizing ARIMA and LSTM models for predictive analytics and demand forecasting, ensuring accurate, real-time pricing adjustments based on market conditions. Apache Kafka enables low-latency real-time data streaming, allowing the system to process dynamic price updates at the edge and synchronize seamlessly with cloud and on-premise infrastructures. Apache Spark and AWS Glue manage large-scale ETL pipelines, integrating data from ERP, CRM, POS, and e-commerce platforms to create a unified, AI-driven pricing framework.On the IoT hardware side, the system incorporates edge AI processors, powered by NVIDIA, enabling real-time machine learning inference directly on IoT-enabled shelf tags. Wireless connectivity protocols such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Zigbee, and LoRaWAN ensure seamless communication between the shelf tags and the retailer’s central pricing system, while RFID and NFC compatibility enhance smart inventory tracking and automated stock-level adjustments.By combining AI, big data, and IoT-enabled edge computing, Camouflet’s embedded pricing intelligence enables autonomous, real-time decision-making at the store level, minimizing dependency on cloud-based processing while enhancing pricing accuracy, speed, and scalability. This innovation represents the next evolution of adaptive pricing strategies, empowering retailers to dynamically optimize revenue and demand responsiveness with minimal manual intervention.“Securing our fifth patent is a clear indicator of our dedication to redefining retail technology,” said Jeff Radwell, Founder and CEO of Camouflet. “As an entrepreneur and scientist , I believe that AI and automation should empower businesses, not complicate them. Our patented system does exactly that, giving retailers the ability to optimize pricing strategies instantly, on the sales floor, without manual intervention. The future of retail pricing is here, and we’re shaping it at Camouflet.”Revolutionizing Retail with AI-Driven PricingCamouflet’s mission is to equip businesses with cutting-edge pricing tools that capture demand, maximize profitability, and provide a competitive edge in today’s fast-paced market. By integrating real-time AI-driven pricing into IoT-enabled shelf tags, Camouflet enables retailers to respond dynamically to fluctuating market conditions, promotional campaigns, and consumer behavior."Retailers today can’t afford to rely on outdated pricing methods. They need automation and intelligence built into their pricing strategies. Static price tags are obsolete,” said Radwell. "With our patented technology, businesses can automate pricing at scale, ensuring real-time adaptability and precision.”Scaling Innovation for Global ImpactWith a commitment to global scalability, diversity, and technological progress, Camouflet continues to redefine the future of dynamic pricing. This latest patent is part of a broader vision to equip businesses with AI-powered pricing tools that not only optimize revenue but also drive smarter, data-backed decision-making.As Camouflet continues to expand its AI-driven solutions, the company remains focused on delivering next-generation pricing intelligence to retailers, e-commerce platforms, and enterprises worldwide.About CamoufletCamouflet, a Los Angeles technology company, is the first embedded dynamic pricing platform to offer a suite of real-time AI-driven pricing solutions. Our mission is to equip clients with advanced pricing tools that fuel success in today’s fast-paced market, enabling businesses to capture demand, optimize profitability, and gain a competitive edge. By driving technological progress, scaling globally, and championing diversity, Camouflet is redefining industry standards.As an LGBTQ+ founded and led business, Camouflet takes pride in our commitment to fostering inclusivity, diversity, and innovation . Established in 2024 by entrepreneur Jeff Radwell, the company offers modular and embedded technology to deliver tailored solutions that empower businesses across industries to maximize profitability and maintain a competitive edge. With cutting-edge, real-time dynamic pricing tools designed to enhance profitability and competitiveness, Camouflet is redefining the landscape of pricing innovation. As an LGBTQ+ led organization, Camouflet is dedicated to championing representation in the technology space and inspiring others to embrace the power of diversity as a catalyst for driving meaningful change.

