Dr. Ben Johnson, MD, and Osmosis Recognized in 2024 Professional’s Choice Awards by American Spa

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Osmosis, a leading name in the skincare and wellness industry, led by its visionary founder, Dr. Ben Johnson, MD, is thrilled to announce its recognition in the 2024 Professional’s Choice Awards presented by American Spa. This prestigious annual awards program honors exceptional products and services in the spa and wellness sector, as determined by the votes of the publication’s readers—industry professionals who set the standard for excellence in self-care and skincare.Osmosis was celebrated as a finalist in multiple highly competitive categories:- Favorite Cosmetics Line: Recognizing the brand’s dedication to creating high-performance, nutrient-rich cosmetics that enhance natural beauty while promoting skin health.- Favorite Acne Line: Acknowledging Osmosis’ innovative solutions for addressing acne at its root, offering a holistic approach to clearing skin without harsh chemicals.- Favorite Vitamin/Supplement Line: Celebrating Osmosis’ commitment to inner wellness with a range of supplements that support skin health and overall vitality from the inside out.Dr. Ben Johnson, MD: A Most Influential Spa LeaderIn addition to the brand’s accolades, Dr. Ben Johnson, MD, was honored as a finalist in the coveted Most Influential Spa Leader category. This recognition highlights his transformative impact on the spa and wellness industry. As a pioneer in holistic skincare, Dr. Johnson’s vision has not only shaped Osmosis’ innovative approach but has also inspired countless professionals to adopt a science-backed, whole-body perspective on skin health.“Being recognized as a Most Influential Spa Leader is a humbling acknowledgment of our work to advance skincare and wellness,” said Dr. Johnson. “This honor belongs equally to the amazing team at Osmosis and the spa community that has embraced our philosophy. Together, we’re redefining what’s possible in skin health.”The American Spa Professional’s Choice Awards have become a benchmark of excellence in the spa and wellness industry, showcasing the brands and leaders professionals trust and value most. With thousands of readers casting their votes annually, these recognitions speak to the exceptional quality and influence of Osmosis and Dr. Ben Johnson’s leadership.Transforming Skincare with Science and CareSince its inception, Osmosis has been at the forefront of a movement to change how we think about skincare. Unlike traditional approaches that often focus on quick fixes, Osmosis emphasizes long-term health and vitality, offering gentle yet effective products rooted in scientific innovation. Dr. Ben Johnson’s visionary leadership has been instrumental in shaping this ethos, and these accolades affirm the impact of his work.For the complete list of winners and finalists in the 2024 Professional’s Choice Awards, visit American Spa's website at https://www.americanspa.com To explore Osmosis’ award-winning products and learn more about their transformative approach to skincare, visit https://osmosisbeauty.com About Dr. Ben Johnson, MD, and OsmosisDr. Ben Johnson, MD, is a skincare industry trailblazer with a mission to create solutions that transform skin health from the inside out. As the founder of Osmosis, Dr. Johnson has pioneered a holistic approach to skincare, emphasizing natural, science-driven methods that yield long-term results. With a product range that spans non-toxic skincare, nutrient-rich cosmetics, and wellness supplements, Osmosis remains at the forefront of innovation, empowering individuals to achieve radiant, healthy skin and overall wellness.

