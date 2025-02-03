The Cloud Connectors Partners with Azilen Technologies to Deliver Faster Integration-to-Impact Value Azilen & TCC: One Network, Limitless HRTech Integrations

Azilen Technologies has partnered with The Cloud Connectors to empower HRTech solution providers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce integration complexity.

Our partnership with Azilen simplifies HRTech integrations, allowing solution providers to accelerate go-to-market and enable smarter, connected workforce solutions with seamless interoperability.” — Pierre Rousseau, CEO of The Cloud Connectors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azilen Technologies, a leading HRTech product engineering company, has partnered with The Cloud Connectors, an enterprise iPaaS provider specializing in seamless HR integration to empower HRTech solution providers to accelerate time-to-market, reduce integration complexity, and deliver more efficient, data-driven workforce solutions.HR technology ecosystems are expanding rapidly, but integration challenges often slow down adoption and limit scalability. Disparate systems, API inconsistencies, and high maintenance costs create inefficiencies, increasing the burden on HR teams and IT departments. By combining Azilen’s expertise in HR software engineering and integration with The Cloud Connectors’ pre-built integrations, the partnership enables a cost-effective, faster, and more reliable approach to HRTech interoperability."HR solution providers cannot afford integration challenges to slow down their innovation. With this partnership, we are removing those roadblocks — allowing them to focus on delivering smarter, scalable, and more connected HR experiences. With our deep HRTech expertise and The Cloud Connectors' robust integration framework, we are enabling frictionless data exchange, process automation, and faster go-to-market execution.” – said, Naresh Prajapati, CEO, Azilen Technologies.The Cloud Connectors’ library of pre-built integrations, combined with Azilen’s custom HRTech product engineering, offers a plug-and-play approach to integrations — eliminating the need for expensive, time-consuming custom development. HCM solution providers will be able to accelerate time-to-market, reduce operational overhead, and enhance data integrity and compliance.The partnership will also streamline iPaaS integrations with leading HR platforms such as Workday, UKG, Greenhouse, HiBob, ADP, and HRTech systems, ensuring smooth data exchange across recruitment, payroll, benefits administration, and workforce planning. By leveraging The Cloud Connectors’ pre-built connectors, HRTech providers can quickly integrate with these industry-leading platforms, delivering seamless user experiences and maximizing system interoperability.Seamless interoperability is no longer just a technical requirement — it is a business imperative. HRTech companies that invest in faster, smarter integrations are better positioned to scale, differentiate, and deliver superior workforce experiences. Azilen and The Cloud Connectors are setting a new standard for cost-effective, high-impact HR integration services that empower businesses to stay ahead in a competitive market.About Azilen Technologies:Azilen Technologies is a top HR software development company in USA . The company collaborates with organizations to propel their HR software development journey from idea to implementation and all the way to product success.From consulting to UX engineering, software design & development, test automation, DevOps, and modernization of software products, Azilen engages with product companies to build a competitive advantage with the right mix of technology skills, knowledge, and experience.Domain expertise, agile methodologies, and cross-functional teams blended in a collaborative development approach are their vanguards of engineering, managing, monitoring, and controlling product lifecycles for startups and enterprises.Highly scalable and future-fit products that too with faster-go-market is what Azilen delivers by letting in-house teams of product companies focus on core product expansion & growth while they manage and support the technology in parallel.About The Cloud Connectors: The Cloud Connectors (TCC) is a trusted partner in HR software integrations, backed by over two decades of expertise in HR technology. With a proven track record of 3,300 successful integrations and a global client base of more than 300 organizations, TCC specializes in solving complex integration challenges at scale.As the only HR integration partner dedicated to streamlining business processes for both solution providers and employers, TCC delivers seamless, efficient, and future-ready connectivity across the HRTech ecosystem.Furthermore, The Cloud Connectors has recently merged with Joynd to form an integration “super partner” dedicated to streamlining business processes for both solution providers and employers. The new organization will continue to deliver seamless, efficient, and future-ready connectivity across the HRTech ecosystem.

