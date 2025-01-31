Probinar academy

Probinar Academy Launches World's First Comprehensive Crypto Courses

WALES, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Probinar Academy, the cutting-edge edutech platform specializing in cryptocurrency and blockchain education, is proud to announce the launch of its world-first, comprehensive crypto courses. This groundbreaking educational initiative is designed to empower learners worldwide by providing an extensive learning experience that combines the latest AI technology, real-world trading practice, and global accessibility.

Free Sign-Up:

You can sign up for free on the Probinar Academy website or the user-friendly Android app. The seamless interface ensures that anyone, regardless of their technical expertise, can get started with their learning journey.

Available in 20 Languages:

Courses are available in a wide range of languages to ensure accessibility for Learners worldwide. The following languages are supported:

English, Urdu, Hindi, Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, Bangla, Arabic, French, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Swahili, Spanish, Russian, Portuguese, German, Japanese, Tamil, Turkish, Chinese.

20 Comprehensive Modules:

Probinar Academy offers 20 comprehensive modules covering all essential aspects of cryptocurrency and blockchain. These modules include:

Virtual currency complete explanation

Centralization and Decentralization explanation

Difference between traditional currency and crypto

Growth of crypto coins ETH, BNB, BTC

Difference between coin and token advantages

Top -3 Things to Know in Crypto Criteria

Bitcoin halving explanation

What is token standard content completed ?

What is the contract address and chain ID ?

What is Ticker Symbol in Crypto?

Blockchain explorer Detailed explanation

What is Gas Fees?

Supply & Demand explanation

Cryptocurrency Mining and how it works

Crypto friendly nations & how its functioning

Right coin identification explanation

Wallet creation – types, creation, features secret phrase ,private keys.

What is NFT & how it works ?

Web3 and its applications

Metaverse & its applications

AI-Powered Learning Experience:

All 20 modules are enhanced with AI technology, offering an interactive and adaptive learning experience. Learners will also have access to free eBooks and live-recorded sessions to help reinforce their learning. In addition, expert trading tips will be provided to help Learners understand market trends and make informed decisions in real-time trading.

eBook for All Languages:

Probinar Academy provides a free eBook for every course, available in all the languages offered by the platform. The eBook serves as a valuable resource, enabling Learners to revisit key topics at their own pace and deepen their understanding of cryptocurrency concepts.

Affordable Pricing:

Courses are priced starting at ₹250 ($3), making cryptocurrency education affordable and accessible to a wide audience.

Key Highlights:

NFT Certificate:

Upon completing the course, Learners will receive a unique, blockchain-based NFT certificate, ensuring that their accomplishment is verifiable and future-proofed in the crypto ecosystem.

Rewarding 10,000 PAC Coins for Trading Experience:

To give learners hands-on experience in crypto trading, Probinar Academy rewards every course participant with 10,000 PAC coins, which can be used in practice trading sessions. These coins will allow Learners to apply their knowledge in real-time trading scenarios.

Upcoming Courses:

In addition to the current offering, Probinar Academy is also preparing to launch Blockchain courses in 20 languages with 20 detailed modules. These courses will further expand the platform’s curriculum and provide an even deeper dive into blockchain technologies, decentralized applications, and the future of digital currencies.

Courses by Experts:

All courses at Probinar Academy are led by crypto experts with years of experience in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Learners can be assured that they are receiving high-quality education from seasoned professionals who understand the nuances of the crypto space and can offer practical, real-world insights.

Mission & Vision:

Probinar Academy is committed to reaching over 10 crore people and providing them with valuable crypto knowledge paired with hands-on trading experience. Under the Probinar Academy name, the company plans to create a blockchain ecosystem that includes the development of a Crypto Exchange platform, NFT platform, DeFi platform, and wallet creation tools. The ultimate goal is to support the crypto and blockchain community by creating an all-in-one environment where users can learn, trade, and access decentralized finance tools.

Get Started Today

To enroll in Probinar Academy’s crypto courses, visit www.probinaracademy.com and sign up for free. Start learning, gain practical trading experience with 10,000 PAC coins, and earn an NFT certificate that sets you apart in the crypto world.

For more details, contact info@probinaracademy.com

