Unilever division saves $70K in first year, $1.4M overall with Nexus VAN by switching to transparent, tiered pricing for EDI services, avoiding hidden fees.

WESTLAKE, OH, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past two decades, a division of global consumer goods brand Unilever has saved more than $1.4 million after switching to Nexus VAN for electronic data interchange (EDI) services. In its first year alone, the company reduced EDI costs by over $70,000, showcasing the immediate and long-term benefits of Nexus VAN’s transparent and cost-effective pricing model.

How did a division of Unilever achieve such significant savings so quickly? By choosing an EDI VAN provider with a radically different approach. Many traditional VAN providers impose opaque billing structures with hidden fees, rounding up document sizes and charging for unnecessary extras. Nexus VAN takes a different approach, measuring EDI data exchange by the kilo-character, ensuring businesses only pay for the exact data they transmit. Unlike competitors that impose hefty overage charges, Nexus VAN’s tiered pricing model enables businesses to scale affordably. As businesses grow, their total costs may increase, but their cost per kilo-character decreases, making large-scale data exchange more cost-efficient.

“Nexus VAN is providing businesses with an opportunity to take control of their EDI costs,” said Nicole Wilson, Nexus VAN Marketing Director. “Many traditional VAN providers impose excessive charges, and we are committed to offering a transparent, predictable pricing model that helps businesses manage expenses efficiently.”

Businesses looking to cut down on excessive EDI costs are increasingly making the switch to Nexus VAN for similar savings.

Key Benefits of Nexus VAN for SMBs

- Seamless Migration: A structured migration process, supported by a comprehensive dashboard, ensures full visibility and a smooth transition with no hidden fees.

- Cost Savings: A tiered pricing model offers predictable costs, eliminating surprise fees and helping businesses optimize their budgets.

- Dedicated Customer Support: Rapid response times and expert assistance minimize downtime and enhance operational efficiency.

- Flexible Pricing Options: The entry-level tier starts at $179, with scalable options available for businesses requiring higher data allowances. Each tier includes unlimited document exchanges, ensuring cost-effective solutions.

By eliminating unnecessary fees and offering a user-friendly migration experience, Nexus VAN empowers small- to medium-sized businesses to streamline their data exchange processes while maintaining financial predictability.

About Nexus VAN

Nexus VAN is a provider of EDI VAN solutions, focused on helping small and mid-sized businesses simplify electronic data exchange with a cost-effective and transparent approach. The company’s mission is to provide reliable and efficient EDI services while enabling businesses to reduce operational costs.

For more information, visit nexusvan.com.

