Key Driver Transforming The Smart Toys Market 2025: Rising Awareness Of Technology- Led Education Leads Market Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart sports equipment market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $4.02 billion in 2024 to $4.24 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This growth can be attributed to changing consumer preferences for personalized experiences, the expansion of e-commerce platforms, the rise in mobile device usage, the growing popularity of digital entertainment and gaming, and increased consumer awareness and acceptance.

How Big Is the Global Smart Toys Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The smart sports equipment market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $6.29 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This growth is driven by the rise of edutainment, the growing popularity of connected toys, the empowerment of parents, and the increasing demand for app-enabled mechanical toys. There is also a growing interest in interactive and engaging toys. Key trends for the forecast period include augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), voice and gesture control, interconnected play, AI-powered playmates, and the expansion of 3D printing technology and proximity sensors in toys.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Smart Toys Market?

The growing awareness of technology-driven education is expected to fuel the expansion of the smart toys market during the forecast period. Technology-driven education involves incorporating educational technology into classroom environments, making learning more engaging and effective for children. The educational value of such toys has led to the introduction of advanced e-learning technologies, including enhanced voice recognition features and hardware sensors, making the products smarter, more interactive, and dynamic. E-learning represents one of the biggest innovations in the smart toys industry.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Smart Toys Market Share?

Major companies operating in the smart toys market include The Lego Group, Mattel Inc., Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., WowWee Group Limited, Anki Inc., Sphero Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Smart Toys Market Size?

Leading companies in the smart toys market are creating advanced products, such as AI companions, to expand their customer base, boost sales, and increase revenue. An AI companion, or artificial intelligence companion, is a virtual or digital entity powered by AI that interacts with and supports users in a variety of tasks, activities, or engagements.

How Is the Global Smart Toys Market Segmented?

The smart toys market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Other Technologies (NFC And RFID)

2) By Distribution Channel: Online market, Specialty Stores, Toy Shops

3) By Type: Robots, Interactive Games, Educational Robots

4) By Interfacing Device: Smartphone-Connected Toys, Tablet-Connected Toys, Console-Connected Toys, App-Connected Drones

5) By End User: Toddlers, Pre-Schoolers, School-Going, Stripling

Subsegments:

1) By Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi-Enabled Interactive Toys, Smart Learning Toys with Cloud Connectivity, Remote-Controlled Wi-Fi Toys

2) By Bluetooth: Bluetooth-Enabled Educational Toys, Smart Plush Toys with Bluetooth Connectivity, Interactive Games with Bluetooth Features

3) By Other Technologies: NFC-Enabled Toys for Instant Interaction, RFID-Tagged Toys for Tracking and Identification, Smart Cards and Accessories with NFC/RFID Features

The Leading Region in the Smart Toys Market is:

North America was the largest region in the smart toys market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the smart toys market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Smart Toys Market?

Smart toys refer to intelligent and technologically advanced toys that have the ability to behave in accordance with predetermined patterns and can alter their behaviour in response to outside stimuli and are designed to configure and connect to the existing Internet, using a wireless network such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth technology.

