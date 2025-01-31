P.E.A.C.E. Expresses Appreciation to Those Who Helped Secure Leonard Peltier’s Commutation

Leonard Peltier portrait on brick wall

The organization acknowledges the individuals and groups who contributed to the clemency efforts for the Indigenous activist.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- P.E.A.C.E. (Parole Elder Abuse Concerns Everyone) expresses appreciation to the individuals, legal professionals, advocacy groups, and community organizations whose efforts contributed to securing the commutation of Leonard Peltier’s sentence.Leonard Peltier, incarcerated for nearly 50 years, will now transition to home confinement. His case has been the focus of extensive legal and human rights advocacy, with calls for clemency centered on concerns over due process, humanitarian considerations, and broader discussions on aging individuals in the prison system.Acknowledging the Efforts of Key SupportersP.E.A.C.E. recognizes the following individuals and organizations for their contributions to the clemency effort:LEONARD PELTIER OFFICIAL AD HOC COMMITTEEPaulette Dauteuil, Treasurer – Provided organizational and financial coordination for advocacy efforts.Dawn Lawson, Executive Assistant – Assisted in legal and public outreach initiatives. Additionally, Lawson authored " The Parole Commission: A Black Hole Taking Our Elders ," which shed light on systemic barriers in the parole process and brought attention to the challenges elderly incarcerated individuals like Peltier face in securing release.LEGAL TEAM ADVOCATING FOR CLEMENCYKevin H. Sharp – Former federal judge and lead attorney on Peltier’s clemency petition.Jenipher Jones – Managing attorney, For the People, involved in legal strategies.Moira Meltzer-Cohen – Co-counsel focusing on civil rights and prisoner advocacy.INDIGENOUS AND ADVOCACY ORGANIZATIONSThe Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, Peltier’s tribal nation, which has supported his clemency efforts.The American Indian Movement (AIM) – Advocated for Indigenous sovereignty and justice.Amnesty International – Engaged in clemency advocacy on international human rights grounds.The International Federation for Human Rights – Provided international perspectives on legal concerns regarding the case.FORMER U.S. OFFICIALS & POLITICAL SUPPORTERSJames H. Reynolds, former U.S. Attorney, who later publicly supported clemency.Members of Congress and policymakers who advocated for a review of the case and supported clemency petitions.MEDICAL AND HUMANITARIAN ADVOCACYDr. Ricardo Alvarez, MD – The principal organizer behind P.E.A.C.E.’s involvement in advocating for Leonard Peltier’s clemency. Dr. Alvarez played a pivotal role in mobilizing efforts to address concerns over the incarceration of elderly individuals and ensuring that P.E.A.C.E.’s mission aligned with broader advocacy efforts for parole reform and humanitarian justice.Anita L. Wills – Historian and author who authored a formal appeal to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden , urging her to advocate for Peltier’s clemency. Wills’ outreach emphasized historical and humanitarian considerations, including Peltier’s experience with Indigenous boarding schools and the support of international figures for his release.Donald "C-Note" Hooker – An incarcerated artist and prison reform advocate, C-Note published " Fighting for Leonard Peltier: My Journey to End an Unauthorized Quasi-Execution." In this widely circulated advocacy piece, he framed Peltier’s continued imprisonment as part of broader systemic concerns regarding long-term incarceration and clemency for elderly prisoners. C-Note’s contributions provided an insider perspective on the impact of prolonged imprisonment and aligned with P.E.A.C.E.’s focus on elder justice in the prison system.DISCLAIMER:The individuals and organizations listed above represent only a portion of those who have contributed to securing Leonard Peltier’s commutation. Many others, including legal advocates, activists, community leaders, and supporters, have played critical roles in this effort. P.E.A.C.E. recognizes and appreciates the work of all those involved, whether publicly or behind the scenes.RECOGNITION OF A SIGNIFICANT DECISIONP.E.A.C.E. acknowledges that this commutation reflects an effort to address concerns regarding elderly incarceration and the justice system’s approach to aging individuals.“We recognize the work of many individuals and organizations who dedicated years to this effort,” said Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, MD, a representative of P.E.A.C.E. “Leonard Peltier’s case has been central to discussions on clemency, justice, and humanitarian considerations, and we acknowledge all who have contributed to this effort.”CONTINUED ADVOCACY FOR ELDER JUSTICEP.E.A.C.E. remains committed to addressing issues related to elder incarceration and advocating for policy changes that reflect the evolving needs of aging individuals within the justice system. The organization will continue working with stakeholders to promote policies that align with principles of justice and human dignity.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, MDEmail: R.AlvarezMD@paroleelderabuse.orgPhone: (415) 360-0033About P.E.A.C.E.P.E.A.C.E. – Parole Elder Abuse Concerns Everyone – is a national initiative dedicated to addressing issues related to elderly incarceration. The organization focuses on raising awareness, supporting clemency efforts, and engaging with policymakers to advocate for systemic changes in parole and prison policies for aging individuals.

