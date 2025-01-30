Two Officers in Mercer County Charged with Sexual Crimes Against Children

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ) announced today that a husband and wife – both law enforcement officers working in different departments within Mercer County – have been charged in connection with their respective roles in creating, producing, and distributing images of child sexual abuse.

The male officer is charged with causing or permitting a child to engage in a sexual act that may be photographed, filmed or reproduced (1st degree), engaging in sexual conduct that would debauch the morals of a child (2nd degree); possessing fewer than 1,000 images of child sexual abuse (3rd degree); distributing images of child sexual abuse (2nd degree); and possessing images of child sexual abuse with the intent to distribute (2nd degree).

The female officer is charged with engaging in sexual conduct that would debauch the morals of a child (2nd degree).

“Sexual offenses against children are among the most serious crimes we charge,” said Attorney General Platkin. “It’s especially disturbing when, as in this case, the accused are members of law enforcement. My office works hand-in-hand with the New Jersey State Police and all 21 County Prosecutors to investigate and prosecute those who engage in this conduct. Protecting children from this kind of lasting harm is one of our most important responsibilities.”

“The Division of Criminal Justice is committed to actively investigating and prosecuting crimes of this nature,” DCJ Director Theresa L. Hilton said. “Once produced, these images exist indefinitely and cause immeasurable harm to the victims. We are fortunate to work with our law enforcement partners in bringing perpetrators to justice.”

On January 28, 2025, investigators received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that a mobile messaging platform had reported that a user allegedly uploaded and distributed unidentified, possibly newly produced or homemade content, specifically, image and video files of suspected child sexual exploitation/abuse material.

The user allegedly distributed multiple media files containing nude images of his wife in the presence of children. In the chat logs, the suspect allegedly mentioned children being present while he and his wife had sex. The cyber tip line reported a total of 36 files allegedly uploaded from an account belonging to the user.

First-degree crimes carry a sentence of 10 to 20 years in state prison and a fine of up to $200,000.

Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000.

Third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

The prosecution is being handled by DCJ Deputy Attorney General Gina Imperato.

Charges are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office does not provide defendants’ identifying information when doing so could compromise the anonymity of the children victimized.

