Capital Ton Introduces New Fix and Flip Loans with No Appraisal in 2025

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move set to disrupt the real estate investment market, Capital Ton is introducing fix and flip loans with no appraisal , providing investors with faster, hassle-free financing solutions. This unique loan program is designed for real estate investors who need quick access to capital, without the usual delays of traditional lending.House flippers know that speed is everything. Traditional lenders require appraisals, inspections, and a lengthy underwriting process before ever approving a loan. Slowing down deals and making it even harder to compete in an already competitive market. With Capital Ton’s latest financing solution, investors can now secure funding for fix and flip projects without waiting on appraisals, cutting the timeline from weeks to days.For reference, most private money lenders require an appraisal. Not only do these appraisals cost $450–$850 per order, but investors are also forced to rely on third parties or Appraisal Management Companies (AMCs). These AMCs are often slow, fail to show up on time, and do not submit reports promptly. As a result, closings take 2-4 weeks, sometimes leading to lost deals.Why are No Appraisals a Game-Changer?Investors will save time and close deals faster without waiting for third-party appraisals. House flippers can get funding in days, not weeks, ensuring you never lose out on a great investment opportunity. This streamlined underwriting approach means fewer headaches and quicker closings.“This is about giving investors control over their deals, without interference from slow, outdated lending practices.” said a senior executive at Capital Ton.These new loans ensure that investors don’t have to jump through unnecessary hoops just to secure the financing they need. While traditional lenders continue to slow investors down with unnecessary red tape, Capital Ton has positioned itself as the go-to resource for fast, reliable fix-and-flip financing.This new loan product offers the flexibility and speed that investors demand, allowing them to compete aggressively in today’s market. Without the delays of traditional lending, investors can acquire properties, complete renovations, and flip homes faster. Maximizing returns and minimizing holding costs.Who Can Benefit from These Loans?1. Real estate investors flipping residential properties2. Wholesalers and investors who need to close deals quickly3. Seasoned investors who want a simple processAbout Capital TonCapital Ton specializes in non-owner occupied investment property loans , empowering real estate investors to grow their portfolios with confidence. We proudly serve clients across 24 states, offering tailored financing solutions for fix and flip projects and rental properties . Capital Ton simplifies the lending process, while delivering competitive loan options and maintaining a commitment to transparency and integrity.

