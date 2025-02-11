Dr. Frederic Luskin and Lyndon Harris Win Best of Los Angeles Award – "Best Self-Help Book – 2025"

Dr. Frederic Luskin Lyndon Harris

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a truly monumental achievement, Dr. Frederic Luskin and Lyndon Harris, two renowned authors and forgiveness experts, have been honored with the prestigious “Best Self-Help Book—2025” award by the Best of Los Angeles Award (BoLAA) community for their book "The Forgive for Good Recovery Workbook."

This recognition is a powerful testament to Dr. Luskin and Harris’ steadfast dedication to excellence and groundbreaking contributions to the field of forgiveness.

Dr. Frederic Luskin, a psychologist with a Ph.D. from Stanford University, has spent over 30 years teaching mindfulness, emotional intelligence, and forgiveness at Stanford’s GSB Executive Education program. As the Stanford Forgiveness Projects director, he developed the Nine Steps to Forgiveness, impacting tens of thousands worldwide. Dr. Luskin is widely regarded as a leading authority on forgiveness, helping individuals and organizations embrace his power to foster emotional resilience and improve relationships.

Harris, a forgiveness coach and inspirational speaker, has over 20 years of experience as a pastor. His work at Ground Zero in New York City, where he led a multi-faith relief center for first responders after the 9/11 attacks, brought widespread recognition to his efforts. After facing severe PTSD and personal loss, Harris turned to forgiveness as a tool for healing, later founding the Gardens of Forgiveness initiative to teach forgiveness as a path to wellness and conflict resolution.

Together, Dr. Luskin and Harris continue to inspire and educate others on the profound impact of forgiveness in both personal and professional settings.

Established nearly a decade ago, the Best of Los Angeles Award community is a thriving network of over 7,800 professionals living and working in Southern California. Their mission is clear—to identify and honor the best of Los Angeles while fostering a community of individuals who uphold unwavering standards of quality and integrity. With its resolute slogan, "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best," the community remains committed to spotlighting those who consistently excel in their respective fields.

Aurora DeRose, the award coordinator for BoLAA, expressed the community's deep commitment to recognizing excellence and fostering connections among like-minded individuals. Welcoming Dr. Luskin and Harris into the BoLAA family is a testament to their standing as paragons of excellence in writing.

Dr. Luskin and Harris’ acknowledgment by the Best of Los Angeles Award community further underscores their exemplary contributions to the field. Their expertise, dedication, and unwavering commitment to advancing forgiveness research and education have earned them admiration and respect from their peers and the broader Los Angeles community.

This recognition inspires authors and individuals seeking to overcome challenges. Dr. Luskin and Harris’ induction into the BoLAA family marks a significant milestone, symbolizing their relentless pursuit of excellence and profound impact on Southern California's evolving literary landscape.

As Dr. Luskin and Harris celebrate this well-deserved honor, the Best of Los Angeles Award community continues to spotlight outstanding authors and individuals who embody its mission—recognizing and promoting excellence in Los Angeles. May their continued efforts in forgiveness research inspire future generations and contribute to the ongoing narrative of excellence within the vibrant Southern California community.

