Serial Entrepreneurs Unveil New Site For Patriot Owned Businesses
We are excited to showcase our fellow veterans in business and highlight their companies on the Patriot Owned Businesses website. Support the cause and let's show gratitude for our heroes.”ROCKWALL, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Johnson, Michael Rannigan and Josh Lammle recently acquired Patriot Owned Businesses, a leading national directory for patriotic business owners. The site allows users to list their business for free into a national database that is searchable and sorted by state and category. The site boasts impressive features for business owners such as guest articles, on site advertising, and a full online store for merchandise.
— Michael Rannigan, Co-owner, Patriot Owned Businesses
Future plans for the site will include business training and seminars and group calls administered through the accompanying Facebook group. The site will sell advertising packages for owners and have several tiers as well as donation opportunities to fund community and patriotic based causes.
The site can be visited at https://patriotownedbusinesses.net
