Former California Police Officer Convicted on Eight Counts of Sexually Assaulting Women While on Duty

A federal jury in Fresno, California, convicted yesterday former Sanger, California, Police Department officer J. DeShawn Torrence, 42, of eight counts of deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law for sexually assaulting four women whom he encountered during the course of his official duties. The jury found that the offenses included kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse, and attempted aggravated sexual abuse, and caused bodily injury.

“Law enforcement officers are entrusted with great power to protect the public and keep them safe from harm. This officer’s crimes were an egregious breach of that trust and an appalling abuse of power, as he repeatedly preyed on the women in his community and violated their civil rights,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Michele Beckwith for the Eastern District of California. “We stand ready to investigate and prosecute such crimes with all the tools we have available.”

“The FBI Sacramento Field Office is grateful to the brave victims who came forward and trusted us to investigate the allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of a police officer,” said Special Agent in Charge Sid Patel of the FBI Sacramento Field Office. “The FBI is deeply committed to working with our partners to thoroughly investigate such cases to protect the American people and preserve public trust in law enforcement.”

The evidence at trial proved that Torrence sexually assaulted four women. He kidnapped a 21-year-old woman who was walking to a store to buy groceries for her young children, drove her outside of town in his police car, and sexually assaulted her at an isolated dead end. Torrence forcibly raped a second victim, a 67-year-old woman, after following her into her home during a DUI investigation. With a third victim, Torrence showed up at her door in his police uniform after midnight, entered her apartment, pinned her against the kitchen counter, and sexually assaulted her. Torrence showed up multiple times at the home of a fourth victim, a domestic violence victim, supposedly to investigate a prior domestic violence incident. During those follow up visits, Torrence forced the victim to expose sensitive parts of her body for no legitimate reason, and he sexually assaulted her. The jury also heard testimony that Torrence sexually assaulted a fifth woman while acting in his capacity as a police officer.

Five of the counts each carry a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. The three remaining counts each carry a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. Torrence is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Kathleen Wolfe of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division made the announcement.

The FBI Sacramento Field Office investigated the case, with assistance from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Special Litigation Counsel Michael J. Songer of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Escobar for the Eastern District of California are prosecuting the case.