Gettysburg Holds At-Sea Change of Command Ceremony

Hodges assumed command in February 2023 and led the crew throughout the workup cycle leading to the ship’s deployment on Sept. 23, 2024, to the U.S. European and Central Command areas of responsibility as the Air and Missile Defense Commander for the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG).

“Serving as the commanding officer of this extraordinary crew has been the privilege of a lifetime,” said Hodges. “These amazing men and women represent all that is great about our Navy and it's been an enormous honor to serve with them.”

Lucas, Gettysburg’s new commanding officer, completed a successful tour on the Joint Staff, J7 Directorate, before reporting to the ship.

“What struck me most about this crew was your attitude and resiliency,” said Lucas. “I am motivated, honored, and humbled to be your commanding officer.”

USS Gettysburg was commissioned June 22, 1991, and is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia.