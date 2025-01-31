Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay Celebrates First Anniversary in Miami

Lucky Cat Miami's Stunning Bar The Dining Room at Lucky Cat in South Beach Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay in Miami

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay , the South Beach culinary gem known for its innovative Asian cuisine and high-energy atmosphere, is marking its first anniversary with a vibrant new menu and a celebration of its star-studded clientele.Since its opening, Lucky Cat has attracted a constellation of stars, solidifying its place as one of Miami's hottest dining destinations. Miami royalty Gloria and Emilio Estefan have graced its tables, while TikTok sensation Alix Earle and Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo have partnered with the restaurant on exciting collaborations. From the catwalk to the gridiron, the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Kieran Gibbs, Karolína Kurková, Hannah Bronfman and Tyson Beckford have all experienced Lucky Cat's seductive charm.“We’re thrilled to be marking this milestone in Miami,” says Gordon Ramsay. “This new menu really showcases the evolution of Lucky Cat and our commitment to pushing culinary boundaries.”The new offerings feature a tantalizing mix of the unexpected and the refined, such as wagyu beef tartare with ssam sauce and yuzu kosho avocado mousse, delicate lobster shumai adorned with kimchi gel, and fire-roasted snapper wrapped in a banana leaf. For those with a sweet tooth, the chocolate seaweed, a decadent creation featuring matcha biscuit and wakame ice cream, promises a truly unique finish.To mark this special milestone, Lucky Cat has created the "Celebration" menu, a five-course culinary experience showcasing the restaurant's signature dishes and innovative new creations from February 2nd - 9th. Priced at $110 per person, with an optional truffle supplement for $30 on the fourth course, the menu includes:--Greeting Course: Glass of Louis Roederer Champagne--First Course: Edamame with Okinawa Sea Salt and Pea Guacamole with Rice Crackers and Negi Oil--Second Course: A5 Wagyu Tartare with Ssam Sauce, Five Spice Cashews, Avocado Mousse, and Brioche Toast; 6-piece Chef's Selection Nigiri--Third Course: GFC (Fried Chicken Thigh with Gochujang Hot Sauce and Chives) and Crispy Pork Belly & Papaya with Saikyo Sesame Sauce and Sesame Seeds--Fourth Course: Egg Fried Rice with Xo Sauce, Onsen Egg, and Dried Bonito; Open-Flame Red Snapper with Curry Sauce, Vegetable Medley, and Shiso Oil (Truffle add-on available)--Fifth Course: Lucky Lollies (Matcha Raspberry and Chocolate Miso)Fan favorites like the succulent barbecue sea bream and the addictive confit duck leg bao remain, alongside the restaurant's signature sushi, robata grill specialties, and playful bar snacks.Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay is located at 1700 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For reservations or more information, please visit https://www.gordonramsayrestaurants.com/en/us/lucky-cat-locations/miami ###

