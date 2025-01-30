Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Results in Attemped Murder Indictment

KNOX COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in an indictment in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this month.

At the request of 6th Judicial District Attorney General Charme Allen, TBI special agents began investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred on January 12th in Knox County. The incident began when a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop in Loudon County. As the trooper was issuing a citation, Eugenio Abraham Solis-Klarks (DOB: 10/22/93) drove away. The trooper pursued the driver into Knox County, which ended just off the Watt Road exit of Interstate 40 East. Solis-Klarks exited the vehicle and fired shots at the trooper, which resulted in the trooper returning fire, injuring the subject.

On Wednesday, the Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Eugenio Abraham Solis-Klarks with Attempted First Degree Murder and Employing a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony. Today, he was served in the Knox County Detention Center, where he was already being held on charges placed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.