Attorney General Platkin Announces TRUST Commission

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced the establishment of a TRUST Commission, tasked with recommending ways the Office of the Attorney General can further its mission of eliminating corruption, promoting transparency, and strengthening the public’s trust in government.

The TRUST (Transparency and Reliability Uniting to Secure Trust) Commission will hold listening sessions throughout New Jersey to solicit public input. Information on the TRUST Commission and the schedule for listening sessions will be found at https://www.njoag.gov/trustcommission.

“Right now, too many people in our State feel that the wealthy and well-connected play by a different set of rules. But it does not have to be this way,” Attorney General Platkin said. “Since day one of my tenure, my office has fought to secure trust in our system and root out corruption. We have increased transparency in law enforcement, created new offices dedicated to regulating and holding powerful industries to account, and made prosecuting public corruption a priority. But I know we can do more.”

The 13 members of the TRUST Commission were specifically chosen for their unique perspective, expertise, and shared commitment to promoting a fair and just system of government. They include community advocates, scholars, former members of the judiciary, and credible prosecutors, who have a shared commitment to building trust between our government and the people it serves.

In addition to Attorney General Platkin, the members include (listed alphabetically):

Sue Altman, State Director for U.S. Senator Andy Kim

Charles Boyer, Pastor of Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church in Trenton, Co-Founder of Salvation and Social Justice

Ronald Chen, Professor at Rutgers University, former Dean and Co-Dean of Rutgers Law School

Jennifer Davenport, Deputy General Counsel at PSEG, former First Assistant Attorney General of NJ

John Farmer, Jr., University Professor, Rutgers University, former Assistant U.S. Attorney, New Jersey Attorney General, and Dean of Rutgers Law School

Paul Fishman, Partner at Arnold & Porter, former U.S. Attorney for New Jersey

Jeannine LaRue, Senior Vice President, Kaufman Zita Group

Virginia Long, retired NJ Supreme Court Justice

Edward Neafsey, Adjunct Professor at Rutgers Law School in Newark, former First Assistant Attorney General and retired NJ Superior Court judge

Hetty Rosenstein, former NJ State Director for the Communications Workers of America

Edwin Stier, member of Stier Anderson LLC, former Director of the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice

Debbie Walsh, Director of the Center for American Women and Politics, Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University

The TRUST Commission held its first meeting today. Attorney General Platkin has asked the Commission to complete its work and issue a written report with recommendations within six months of convening.

