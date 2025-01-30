B.C. helps fruit growers prepare for extreme weather

CANADA, January 30 - New funding is available to help tree-fruit growers prepare their orchards for extreme weather so people can continue to enjoy the B.C. peaches, cherries and apples that so many farming families and communities depend on.

“Last summer, British Columbians saw almost no local cherries available and missed out on having delicious Okanagan peaches to enjoy,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “We know these climate impacts will continue, which is why we’re helping growers with a new program so their crops and businesses become more resilient in the face of increasingly challenging growing conditions.”

The new $5-million Tree Fruit Climate Resiliency program will help fund things such as protective covers, energy-efficient heaters and wind machines to help during periods of extreme cold, as well as canopy sprinklers and shade protection to help ward off the effects of extreme heat. The program also is open to applications for innovative projects to support industry resiliency.

“The Okanagan is home to B.C.’s iconic tree-fruit sector and through my conversations with growers, I know how hard it has been for them to deal with the effects of extreme heat and extreme cold,” said Harwinder Sandhu, parliamentary secretary for agriculture and MLA for Vernon-Lumby. “Climate change is a real challenge for our farming communities and this new program will help growers with projects and equipment that support their farms’ profitability, resiliency and sustainable food production for the years ahead.”

Multiple growers may also jointly apply for a project that benefits more than one producer, such as a wind machine that could be used on multiple properties.

“As one of B.C.’s largest cherry producers, we are seeing an increasingly volatile climate stretching the ability of growers to adapt,” said David Geen, CEO of Jealous Fruits Ltd. “Climate mitigation strategies, such as frost-control materials, installation of wind machines, and researching and developing hardier genetics and varieties can all contribute to a more stable cherry industry. It is great that the B.C. government is listening to grower concerns and providing funding for these industry endeavours.”

The program was developed with input from the B.C.Fruit Growers Association and the B.C. Cherry Association. The program was announced in August 2024 as one part of government’s efforts to help tree-fruit growers through challenges faced by their industry.

"We greatly appreciate the B.C. government's commitment to supporting tree-fruit growers with the new $5-million Tree Fruit Climate Resiliency program. This funding is a significant step toward helping us prepare our orchards for the challenges posed by extreme weather, ensuring that families and communities can continue to enjoy our locally grown peaches, cherries, and apples,” said Deep Brar, vice-president, B.C. Fruit Growers’ Association, and a tree-fruit grower. “The climate has been exceptionally tough on our growers for the past few years, with devastating impacts from heat domes and cold snaps. We look forward to working closely with the government and other stakeholders to ensure the tree fruit industry in British Columbia remains strong and sustainable for generations to come.”

Quick Facts:

The $5-million program will provide 80% cost-share funding for eligible projects up to a maximum of $100,000 per farm business.

Applications are being accepted and will continue until funds are fully committed.

Ministry of Agriculture and Food staff are available to answer questions regarding eligible activities, costs and/or the application process.

Applicants can contact AgriServiceBC@gov.bc.ca with questions about the program or to receive support in developing their applications.

The program builds on the extreme-weather-preparedness program and offers specific support to tree-fruit producers following several years of extreme weather that severely affected peach, pear, plum, cherry and apple producers.

Learn More:

Program and application information are available here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/programs/tree-fruit-climate-resiliency-program

Additional support for B.C. Fruit growers was announced in August: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024AF0035-001295