Funding helps build resilient communities through stronger climate adaptation

CANADA, January 30 - The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund is administered through the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM), and funds projects that support local governments and First Nations to better prepare for disasters and reduce risks from hazards in a changing climate.

Communities throughout British Columbia will receive more than $19 million from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund as follows.

Funding is divided into three categories:

Category 1 (C1): Foundational activities (risk mapping, risk assessments, planning)

Category 2 (C2): Non-structural activities (land-use planning, community education, purchase of eligible equipment)

Category 3 (C3): Small-scale structural activities

Canal Flats – C3: Phase 1 dike improvement project

Amount: $400,000

Clearwater – C2: Improvements for stormwater management

Amount: $138,000

Comox Valley Regional District – C2: Extreme-weather equipment

Regional partners: Comox, Courtenay, Cumberland, K’ómoks First Nation

Amount: $100,000

Coquitlam – C1: Disaster-risk reduction planning

Amount: $150,000

Cranbrook – C3: Gold Creek dam replacement

Amount: $5 million

Creston – C1: Hazard, risk and vulnerability assessment

Amount: $150,000

Delta – C1: Mason drainage pump station design

Amount: $150,000

Fraser-Fort George Regional District – C1: Regional heat and drought threat assessment/mapping; C2: Partner engagement to improve hazard-resilient development

Regional partners: Prince George, McBride, Mackenzie, Valemount, Lheidli-T’enneh First Nation, McLeod Lake Indian Band

Amount: $716,876

Hope – C1: Hazard identification and risk mapping

Amount: $150,000

Invermere – C3: Toby Dike upgrades

Amount: $810,000

Kamloops – C1: Watershed climate change adaptation planning

Amount: $150,000

Keremeos - C1: Hazard, risk and vulnerability analysis

Amount: $49,800

Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation – C1: Climate adaptation planning

Amount: $77,200

Kwikwetlem First Nation – C1: Flood-mitigation project design

Amount: $145,190

Lake Country – C1: Climate change hazard, risk and vulnerability assessment

Amount: $150,000

Lower Similkameen Indian Band – C1: Hazard risk and vulnerability planning

Amount: $49,800

Lumby – C1: Lumby industrial area dike planning

Amount: $150,000

Merritt – C2: Bulk bags for flood response; C3: Voght Street overland water pumping station

Amount: $4.8 million

Nelson – C1: Community preparation for extreme temperatures

Amount: $95,280.00

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District - C2: Tiger Dam trailers for emergency flood response

Regional Partners: Osoyoos, Keremeos, Lower Similkameen Indian Band

Amount: $600,000

Oliver – C1: Hazard, risk and vulnerability assessment

Amount: $50,000

Osoyoos – C1: Hazard, risk and vulnerability assessment

Amount: $49,150

Osoyoos Indian Band – C1: Hazard, risk and vulnerability assessment

Amount: $50,000

Peace River Regional District – C1: Hazard assessment, mapping and risk management

Regional Partners: Blueberry River First Nations, Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, Doig River First Nation, Pouce Coupe, Tumbler Ridge, Hudson’s Hope, Saulteau First Nations, Taylor, Halfway River First Nation, West Moberly First Nations

Amount: $1.35 million

Pemberton – C1: Arn Canal pumping station design

Amount: $60,000

Richmond – C2: Flood protection and rain gauge monitoring stations

Amount: $150,000

Sema:th First Nation (Sumas) – C3: Floodwater conveyance project

Amount: $195,440

Skeetchestn Indian Band – C1: Flood-mitigation planning

Amount: $89,500

Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) – C1: Assessment for tree planting to reduce extreme-heat hazards

Amount: $148,722

SnPink’tn (Penticton Indian Band) – C1: Hazard, risk and vulnerability planning

Amount: $60,650

Sooke – C1: Climate adaptation and natural hazard-risk assessment

Amount: 150,000

Strathcona Regional District – C1: Port McNeill climate change infrastructure impact assessment; Gold River Road to Tsa’xana Road slope stability assessment; C2 Tsunami and flood-mitigation public information and education; C3: Cortes Kw’as Park and Road flood mitigation

Regional partners: Mount Waddington Regional District, Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation, Nuchatlaht First Nation, Port McNeill, Tahsis, Zeballos

Amount: $354,960

Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation (Canoe Creek) – C1: Extreme-weather planning

Amount: $105,000

Tlowitsis Nation – C1: Risk mapping, assessment and planning; C2: sub-regional road map, public engagement and workshops

Amount: $296,700

Vancouver – C1: Streets network seismic and flooding risk assessment – Phase 1; C2: Extreme-weather mitigation equipment

Amount: $300,000

Vanderhoof – C3: Riverbank erosion mitigation

Amount: $59,410

West Kelowna – C1: Pike and Capri roads diking design

Amount: $150,000

Whispering Pines/Clinton Indian Band – C1: Heat-impact mitigation planning

Amount: $36,700

Xwémalhkwu (Homalco) – C1: Wetland restoration design; C2: Public education project; C3: Willow Creek watershed resilience, culvert replacement

Amount: $1.54 million