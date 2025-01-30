The Province welcomes new Lieutenant Governor

CANADA, January 30 - Premier David Eby offered his congratulations to Wendy Cocchia, CM, OBC, LLD (Hon), on being sworn in on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, as British Columbia’s 31st Lieutenant Governor.

“It is my honour to welcome Wendy Cocchia as the new Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia,” Premier David Eby said. “Her lifelong leadership and exemplary dedication to community service are examples for us all. I wish her the greatest success in fulfilling her important role as vice-regal representative.”

Her Honour swore the Oath of Allegiance and the Oaths of Office at an installation ceremony at the Parliament Buildings. The oaths were administered by Chief Justice Leonard Marchand before an audience including family, friends, First Nations leaders, dignitaries and members of the legislative assembly.

The lieutenant governor’s standard was raised atop the flagpole at the Parliament Buildings as part of a venerable tradition.

One of the Lieutenant Governor’s first acts was to inspect a 50-person Guard of Honour provided by Maritime Forces Pacific and Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt. Her Honour was accompanied by Lt.-Cmdr Marjorie Gaulin-Riffou.

The Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy played The Vice-Regal Salute, which consists of the six opening bars of God Save the King, followed by the four opening and four closing bars of O Canada.

A 15-gun salute was fired by troopers of the 5th (British Columbia) Field Regiment, Royal Canadian Artillery.

The lieutenant governor is appointed by the governor general on the advice of the prime minister, usually serving a term of at least five years.

Her Honour succeeds Janet Austin, OBC, who was sworn in on April 24, 2018, as the monarch’s representative in British Columbia.