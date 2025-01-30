DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: VISITOR INDUSTRY CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT IN DECEMBER 2024

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOMOHALA PĀʻOIHANA, ʻIMI WAIWAI A HOʻOMĀKAʻIKAʻI

RESEARCH AND ECONOMIC ANALYSIS DIVISION

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

JAMES KUNANE TOKIOKA

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

EUGENE TIAN

CHIEF STATE ECONOMIST

VISITOR INDUSTRY CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT IN DECEMBER 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 30, 2025

HONOLULU – According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), there were 910,055 visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in December 2024, a 5.5 percent growth compared to the same month last year. Total visitor spending measured in nominal dollars was $2.04 billion, up 4.7 percent from December 2023. December marked the fifth straight month with year-over-year growth in both visitor arrivals and expenditures. Total visitor arrivals in December 2024 represent a 95.5 percent recovery rate from pre-pandemic December 2019 (952,441, -4.5%) and total nominal visitor spending increased compared to December 2019 ($1.75 billion, +16.6%).

In December 2024, 892,000 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 18,055 visitors arrived via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 847,257 visitors (+5.3%) arrived by air and 15,191 visitors (+18.9%) came by cruise ships in December 2023, and 941,128 visitors (-5.2%) came by air and 11,313 visitors (+59.6%) came by cruise ships in December 2019.

The average length of stay by all visitors in December 2024 was 9.10 days, which was shorter than December 2023 (9.34 days, -2.7%) and December 2019 (9.27 days, -1.9%). The statewide average daily census was 267,000 visitors in December 2024, compared to 259,938 visitors (+2.7%) in December 2023 and 284,924 visitors (-6.3%) in December 2019.

In December 2024, 452,023 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, an increase from December 2023 (424,808 visitors, +6.4%) and December 2019 (418,520 visitors, +8.0%). U.S. West visitor spending of $922.4 million grew compared to December 2023 ($856.3 million, +7.7%) and was much higher than December 2019 ($697.6 million, +32.2%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in December 2024 ($230 per person) increased compared to December 2023 ($226 per person, +1.9%) and was considerably more than December 2019 ($180 per person, +27.7%).

In December 2024, 228,169 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, up from December 2023 (209,574 visitors, +8.9%) and from December 2019 (215,358 visitors, +5.9%). U.S. East visitor spending of $609.4 million increased from December 2023 ($557.6 million, +9.3%) and December 2019 ($488.3 million, +24.8%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in December 2024 ($264 per person) was higher than December 2023 ($259 per person, +2.1%) and December 2019 ($217 per person, +21.5%).

There were 70,825 visitors from Japan in December 2024, a slight growth from December 2023 (70,348 visitors, +0.7%), but significantly fewer than December 2019 (136,635 visitors,

-48.2%). Although there were slightly more visitors in December 2024, their shorter length of stay (6.19 days, -5.5%) and lower daily spending ($238 per person, -4.0%) resulted in decreased total Japanese visitor spending ($104.4 million, -8.7%) compared to December 2023. Total Japanese visitor spending ($210.9 million, -50.5%) was down considerably and daily spending ($260 per person, -8.5%) was less compared to December 2019.

In December 2024, 53,203 visitors arrived from Canada, a decrease from December 2023 (57,885 visitors, -8.1%) and December 2019 (64,182 visitors, -17.1%). Visitors from Canada spent $129.9 million in December 2024, compared to $158.6 million (-18.1%) in December 2023 and $129.6 million (+0.2%) in December 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in December 2024 ($225 per person) was slightly lower compared to December 2023 ($227 per person, -0.8%), but significantly more than December 2019 ($159 per person, +41.7%).

There were 87,779 visitors from all other international markets in December 2024, comprising visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other regions. In comparison, there were 84,643 visitors (+3.7%) from all other international markets in December 2023 and 106,434 visitors (-17.5%) in December 2019.

Air capacity to the Hawaiian Islands in December 2024 (5,366 transpacific flights with 1,194,302 seats) increased compared to December 2023 (5,121 flights, +4.8% with 1,127,084 seats, +6.0%), but declined from December 2019 (5,676 flights, -5.5% with 1,252,958 seats,

-4.7%).

Calendar Year 2024

A total of 9,689,113 visitors arrived in calendar year 2024, a slight growth from 9,657,607 visitors (+0.3%) in 2023. Total arrivals decreased 6.7 percent when compared to 10,386,673 visitors in 2019.

In 2024, total visitor spending was $20.68 billion, down slightly from $20.73 billion (-0.2%) in 2023, but higher than $17.72 billion(+16.7%) in 2019.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

Hawai‘i’s tourism industry in 2024 continued to recover from the August 2023 Maui wildfires. Data from August to December 2024, which shows year-over-year growth in both arrivals and visitor spending, is encouraging. For calendar year 2024, total arrivals (9,689,113 visitors, +0.3%) rose slightly while total visitor expenditures ($20.68 billion, -0.2%) were just shy by 0.3 percent of the 2023 level.

The cruise industry performed exceptionally well in 2024 with 168,035 visitor arrivals to Hawai‘i by cruise ships, surpassing 2023 (157,612 visitors, +6.6%) and pre-pandemic 2019 (143,508 visitors, +17.1%) and became the second-highest annual arrivals by cruise ship since the cruise visitor data were recorded in 1999 (the highest cruise visitor arrivals occurred in 2013 when 170,987 visitors came).

Looking forward into 2025, we expect visitor arrivals to be impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. Los Angeles is Hawai‘i’s largest source market, accounting for 9.1 percent of all visitor arrivals in 2024 and 30.2 percent of all visitors from California. Our hearts go out to everyone who lost a loved one, home or place of business in the fires. Governor Green has reached out in support and aloha to California Governor Newsom to offer relief for Los Angeles wildfire survivors and first responders.

