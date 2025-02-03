Molten Cloud Expands in Europe with Paris Office

Molten Cloud is the next generation platform for TV & Film rights, royalties, and content management

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Molten Cloud, a software platform recognized for modernizing operations of media companies, is expanding its global footprint with the opening of a regional office in Paris. As the only media operations platform to unify rights, royalties, and content management into a single codebase and source of truth, Molten Cloud is uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of European media enterprises.With media consumption shifting rapidly to digital platforms, European distributors, producers, and streamers face increasing complexity in managing intellectual property. Rights and royalty workflows must now accommodate unprecedented volumes of data, intricate regulatory requirements, and multilingual operations - challenges that legacy tools can no longer address.Molten Cloud is tackling these issues through a two-pronged approach: localized product innovation and an expert-led regional presence. The platform is being enhanced to align with Europe’s unique requirements, including:- Tailored workflows to support regional regulations- AI-powered multilingual capabilities for seamless cross-border operations- Refined functionalities to meet the specific needs of European distributors and producersLeading the Paris office is Mehdi Mimouni, an industry veteran with extensive experience as a sales agent and his tenure at MovieChainer. His deep understanding of European film and TV distribution, combined with Molten Cloud’s cutting-edge automation, will provide invaluable support to media businesses navigating today’s complex landscape.“The European market is undergoing rapid transformation, and Molten Cloud is committed to helping media companies adapt to both challenges and opportunities,” said Arjun Mendhi, CEO of Molten Cloud. “With a dedicated local presence and a platform tailored to Europe’s distinct needs, we are empowering distributors and producers to thrive in this new era.”This expansion underscores Molten Cloud’s long-term commitment to the region. By aligning its technology and expertise with the unique demands of the European media ecosystem, the company is positioned to drive operational efficiency and unlock new growth opportunities for its partners.Molten Cloud invites industry professionals attending the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin this February to meet the team and explore how its platform can empower European distributors. To schedule a meeting, please contact Molten Cloud or visit the team in Berlin.About Molten CloudMolten Cloud is the only platform for the media and entertainment industry that integrates rights, royalties, and content management on one codebase, providing media companies with a cloud-native, modular solution to streamline operations. The company serves leading studios, distributors, sales agents, broadcasters and streamers, across six continents, delivering scalable, AI-powered tools designed for operations in the streaming era.Molten Cloud invites media professionals attending the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin this February to meet the team and learn more about how its platform can empower European distributors. You can schedule a meeting here For more information, please visit www.moltencloud.com

