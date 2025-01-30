Pennsylvania Third-Grade Students Invited to Enter Dental Health Contest

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) invites third-graders across Pennsylvania to show their creativity this February in celebration of National Children’s Dental Health Month (NCDHM).During NCDHM, PDA joins the American Dental Association (ADA) in raising awareness of good oral health, and this year ADA is focusing on the importance of good brushing habits, a critical factor in maintaining good oral health throughout life. NCDHM is an annual observance bringing together thousands of dedicated dental professionals, health care providers and educators.“As dentists, we stress the importance of teaching our young children the importance of oral health,” said Dr. Sam Mansour of Erie, PDA’s statewide NCDHM chair. “It is vital that we continue our outreach, educating kids and their caregivers about dental hygiene and nutrition. Their dental future is ours to help shape.”Third graders who participate in PDA’s poster contest will have a chance to compete for statewide prizes. Three winners will be selected. The first-place winner will be awarded $500. In addition, the first-place winner’s school and teacher will each receive a $250 prize. The second-place winner will receive $250, while the third-place winner will receive $100.PDA offers classroom resources, including bilingual posters, a lesson plan featuring dental health information, 2025 brushing calendar, classroom activities and fun worksheets. All resources are distributed electronically and are free to download. Please contact Zsofia Kandrot at zlk@padental.org or go to padental.org/NCDHM to receive these materials along with the contest rules.All entries for the poster contest must be submitted by Friday, February 28. Please mail the entry to: Pennsylvania Dental Association, Attn: NCDHM Poster Contest, 3501 N. Front Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110.###About the Pennsylvania Dental AssociationFounded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 5,200 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA’s mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at www.padental.org

