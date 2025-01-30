International conference provides opportunities for TxDOT women

Jan. 30, 2025

By Lisa Tipton

ARLINGTON, Va. — Eighteen women representing TxDOT traveled to Virginia to hone their leadership skills by attending the Women’s Transportation Seminar’s (WTS International) Signature Leadership Conference and Training.

The gathering included leaders from state departments of transportation and the U.S. Department of Transportation, transit authorities, rail agencies, port authorities and the Texas A&M Transportation Institute as well as urban designers and grant administrators.

“It was surreal to meet leaders from similar organizations nationwide and realize that they are facing some of the same challenges as we are,” said Katie Martin, director of transportation planning and development in TxDOT’s Atlanta District. “Learning about the opportunities that they have realized opened my eyes to many possibilities within our industry. It was a week of learning, reflection and collaboration with fellow women leaders in the industry.”

Martin was one of the TxDOT attendees on the conference’s executive training path.

Central to the event was a curriculum with a particular focus on enhancing and refining leadership skills and tactics to inspire teams, improving the effectiveness of organizations and elevating the transportation industry as a whole.

Attendees were encouraged to learn about themselves through a strength-finder assessment. By using this information, they could identify the personal strengths that are key to developing their own leadership style.

Ways to implement practical tactics to empower work style and increase productivity and creativity were shared, along with how to effectively communicate for more immediate results.

“I learned new effective management methods and skills, learned how to assess risk, and developed other professional skills,” said Patti Warnasch, who works in TxDOT’s rail division.

Throughout the week, WTS leaders emphasized the importance of empowering women and providing the necessary tools to support and guide them in reaching their full potential.

“One key takeaway for me was that you need to know yourself, be your true self, and advocate for yourself to advance your career,” said Stacy James, a TxDOT design supervisor. “Another part of the training that really resonated with me was that as a leader, it is your responsibility to support and advocate for other women to help them advance their careers.”

TxDOT offers training like this for employees to help them advance their careers.