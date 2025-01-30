Unveiling the Silent Wound in Dr. Jim Gordon’s New Book, “Emotional Incest: A Childhood Stolen”

Book Cover The Author Dr. Jim Gordon Ph.D

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Dr. Jim Gordon’s groundbreaking new book, “Emotional Incest: A Childhood Stolen”, sheds light on a covert and often-overlooked form of emotional abuse that profoundly impacts individuals and their relationships.This compelling work examines the phenomenon of emotional incest—a form of abuse in which the bond between a parent and child is inappropriately sexualized without actual sexual contact. While the topic has long been shrouded in silence, Dr. Gordon offers readers a clear, compassionate exploration of its damaging effects on those who have endured it.“Emotional Incest: A Childhood Stolen” takes readers on a journey to understand how this hidden trauma shapes the lives of survivors. By arming readers with knowledge, the book empowers them to recognize the signs of emotional incest in others, fostering greater empathy and understanding. This invaluable insight helps individuals strengthen their relationships and promote healing for themselves and their loved ones.About the AuthorDr. Jim Gordon is an esteemed advocate for mental health awareness and healing. With a career dedicated to exploring the complexities of human relationships and emotional well-being, Dr. Gordon’s work has provided hope and understanding to countless individuals. Through his writing, he aims to shine a light on overlooked issues, helping survivors navigate the path toward recovery and resilience.Dr. Jim Gordon's journey to writing “Emotional Incest: A Childhood Stolen” began with a deeply personal realization at the age of 40—his childhood had been stolen. Initially, he started writing under the title LIFE, LIBERTY and the Pursuit of ANGER, as a way to process his feelings and uncover what had happened to him.Through this writing process, Dr. Gordon discovered that he was not alone. Many others had endured the same covert form of abuse, a topic rarely discussed or acknowledged. While full-on sexual abuse had been addressed in public discourse for years, emotional incest was often mischaracterized as “great caring parenting.”Dr. Gordon was compelled to shed light on this ‘unmentionable topic’ to help others recognize and understand the impact of this hidden abuse. His book stands as a testament to his commitment to awareness, empathy, and healing for those affected by emotional incest.Explore more about Dr. Jim Gordon and his profound insights by visiting his websites at https://emotional-incest.com and https://bhcounseling.com While Dr. Jim Gordon has not extensively discussed the topic of emotional incest in public forums, he has engaged in meaningful conversations about it within his groups and university classes. And recently, he participated in a Prime Seven Media spotlight interview with esteemed host Logan Crawford where he unpacks the intricacies of emotional incest, its long-term consequences, and the path toward healing. This is a must-watch conversation for anyone seeking to understand the subtle yet profound impacts of blurred familial boundaries. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFH2RsP6dTg Dr. Gordon’s book challenges society to confront uncomfortable truths about the dynamics of family relationships. By exposing the hidden pain of emotional incest and offering a framework for recognition and empathy, “Emotional Incest: A Childhood Stolen” is a vital resource for survivors, counselors, educators, and anyone committed to building stronger, healthier connections. This book is available for purchase at Amazon, or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Emotional-Incest-Jim-Gordon-Ph-ebook/dp/B0DKZTNSGZ/

Emotional Incest A Stolen Childhood by Dr Jim Gordon

