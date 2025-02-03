Parallel Health Pushes the Boundaries of Precision Skin Health with Expanded MD-03 Protocol™

Parallel Health's MD-03 Protocol™ can be customized to support acne, aging, body odor, discoloration, eczema, hidradenitis suppurativa, rosacea, and scalp health Patients receive a Custom Active Phage Serum after understanding their skin microbiome across different areas of their face and/or body

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parallel Health, a startup at the forefront of personalized dermatology, has announced the expansion of its MD-03 Protocol™, a precision-focused solution aimed at addressing a wide array of skin conditions. The platform now includes eight targeted protocols, ranging from acne and rosacea to hidradenitis suppurativa, body odor, and even hair loss, all powered by the company’s proprietary microbiome science and phage therapy technologies.

This marks another step forward in Parallel Health’s mission to transform traditional dermatological care, where long waits for appointments and one-size-fits-all treatments remain the norm. By combining microbiome testing, custom phage-based serums, telehealth access, and tailored prescriptions, the MD-03 Protocol™ offers a data-driven approach that adapts to the unique needs of each user’s skin microbiome.

“Parallel Health is bringing the next generation of dermatology to people’s doorsteps,” said Natalise Kalea Robinson, CEO of Parallel Health. “We’re leveraging real-time data and cutting-edge science to not only treat symptoms but address root causes in a way that is accessible and scalable.”

The MD-03 Protocol™ integrates semi-annual microbiome testing with monthly deliveries of customized phage serums and personalized prescriptions, along with unlimited telehealth consultations. This personalized approach allows Parallel Health to tackle chronic conditions like eczema, rosacea, hormonal acne, and melasma, as well as broader challenges like aging skin, dandruff, and even body odor.

Parallel’s phage therapy, combined with advancements in whole genome sequencing and peptides, targets the skin’s microbiome to provide highly-specific treatments. The platform is fully HSA/FSA eligible, positioning it as both a cutting-edge and cost-conscious solution.

“We’ve reimagined what dermatological care can look like,” said Dr. Nathan Brown, Chief Science Officer at Parallel Health. “Our technology goes beyond surface-level fixes by leveraging microbiome insights to enable improved outcomes that weren’t possible even a few years ago.”

Parallel Health’s approach has garnered significant industry recognition, including being named a Top 0.2% finalist at TechCrunch Disrupt and receiving accolades like Fast Company’s “World Changing Idea.” By addressing microbial imbalances, often linked to skin conditions, the company positions itself as a viable alternative to antibiotics and harsh corticosteroids, which have long been overused in dermatology.

“We are now understanding the profound ways in which the skin microbiome influences skin disease. Parallel Health's skin microbiome testing will support dermatologic care by offering actionable, personalized data to inform not only acute disease treatment but also regimens to support skin health following treatment,” said Dr. Seaver Soon, double-board certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon. “As a component of microbiome dermatology, phage therapy offers the potential to manage bacterial infection without the consequences and complications of long-term antibiotic use, such as the development of antimicrobial resistance and disruption of the gut microbiome, which clearly benefits both individual patients and population health.”

As consumer demand for personalized, science-backed skincare grows, Parallel Health is well-positioned to capitalize on the shift. The company’s model combines the convenience of telehealth with advances in microbiome science, a formula that appeals to both tech-savvy consumers and those seeking alternatives to conventional treatments.

With the expanded MD-03 Protocol™, Parallel aims to redefine how skin health is approached, merging clinical-grade dermatology with the accessibility of direct-to-consumer platforms.

For more information on the MD-03 Protocol™ and its applications, visit www.parallelhealth.io.

