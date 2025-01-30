Another Surplus Trustee Sale Reversal Of a Third-Party Highest Bidder Auction Sale by Consumer Defense Law Group

ARLETA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a remarkable victory, Jessenia Monterrosa of Arleta, California, successfully reversed the concluded foreclosure Trustee Sale of her property, which had been sold on December 31, 2024, at a trustee sale to the 3rd party highest bidder resulting in $217,581.00 in excess Surplus funds.The Surplus Trustee Sale Reversal followed swift and decisive legal action filed by Tony Cara Esq, owner of Consumer Defense Law Group (CDLG), who assisted the Monterrosa’s in challenging the Trustee Sales validity.Filed in the Chatsworth Courthouse Case # 25CHCV00227, centered around Wrongful Foreclosure proceedings, which were contested immediately after the sale but before the eviction process could take place. Monterrosa’s, with the legal support of Tony Cara’s devoted firm, challenged the sale on grounds of missteps and irregularities in the foreclosure process.Tony Cara, the managing attorney at Consumer Defense Law Group, who is recognized for holding the nation’s highest documented count of successful Surplus Trustee Sale Reversals, played a pivotal role in the success of this case. Cara and his team are now planning to help the Monterrosa Family secure a path to a successful loan modification after appropriate probate action is taken through the help of the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates; a not-for-profit Legal Clinic focused on Homeownership Retention and affordable Housing, ensuring that the family will not lose their home despite the prior reversed Trustee sale.“This victory underscores the importance of challenging improper foreclosure actions, especially when a third-party bids on a property that was sold at action. In this case we were able to intervene in time, secure a successful reversal, and now we intend to get our client the follow thru assistance they need to stay in their home,” said Tony Cara.The Monterrosa’s case is one among many where consumers have successfully fought back against foreclosure actions, and it highlights the significance of the right legal assistance in reversing a Trustee sale where most all other companies are only interesting in offering surplus Retrieval services.As a part of the firm's efforts to assist homeowners, Consumer Defense Law Group continues to provide support to those facing similar issues, fighting for justice in potential wrongful foreclosure cases across the country.For further information, contact the Consumer Defense Law Group at www.TrusteeSaleReversals.Org web site and (855) NACA-HELP

