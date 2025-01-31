PREXA365 Rental Management Solution Unveils Game-Changing Features with AI, ERP Integration, and Advanced Capabilities

Game changing feature - PREXA365

Hey PREXA” is your intelligent partner,” — said Shivraj Dheer, CEO at Alphavima (the parent company of PREXA365).

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PREXA365, the premier rental management solution provider, is proud to announce the release of game-changing features designed to transform the rental industry. Enhancements include Hey PREXA, an AI-powered assistant, a cutting-edge scheduler, seamless integration with Microsoft Business Central and Finance and Operations, a comprehensive vendor review system, and Pulse integration, which enables PREXA365 to function as a complete ERP system.The new features, aimed at optimizing workflows, improving customer experience, and enhancing operational efficiency, position PREXA365 as a complete, next-generation rental management platform.Key Highlights of the New Features1. A smarter way to interact through AI-Powered Assistant – Just say, “Hey PREXA”“Hey PREXA”, is an AI assistant designed to provide real-time support. This conversational AI effortlessly changes how users interact with PREXA365 by enabling voice and text commands for smooth operation. From scheduling maintenance to generating insightful reports.“Hey PREXA” capabilities include:* Natural Language Processing (NLP): Users can create contacts, quotes, invoices, rental contracts, check asset availability, etc.* Proactive Notifications: Stay on top of overdue rentals, vendor updates, or maintenance requests.* Data Insights: Gain on-demand reports and analytics to drive smarter business decisions.2. Enhanced Rental Planning with Smart SchedulingThe new Rental Scheduler offers a user-friendly calendar-based interface for tracking and managing rentals.Key features:*Asset Availability Tracker – Monitor and Track Rental Reservations and Assets.*Transport Scheduler – Optimize dispatch and pickups.*Service Order and Job Scheduler – Manage services and Inspections.These features reduce manual errors and enhance visibility and control, from asset departure to return.3. Seamless Integration with Microsoft Dynamics365 Business Central and Microsoft Dynamics365 FinancePREXA365 now integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Finance & Operations, consolidating financial and operational insights within a unified Microsoft ecosystem.Integration benefits:* Centralized Financial Data: Synchronize rental invoicing, payments, and financial records with ERP solutions.* Enhanced Reporting: Generate consolidated reports for rentals, finances.* Simplified Workflows: Enable smooth data sharing and real-time data insights.“Our integration with Microsoft Business Central and Microsoft Dynamics365 Finance & SCM ensures businesses no longer have to navigate disparate systems, data efficiency and fosters data-driven decisions,” added Akhilesh Mittal – Product Head, PREXA365.4. Vendor Reviews – Helping the Rental CommunityPREXA365 now enables rental owners to review and rate customers, fostering transparency and accountability.Key features:*Customer Evaluation: Assess clients based on payments, equipment condition, and maintenance.*Real-Time Feedback: Vendors can leave immediate reviews after transactions.*Collaboration: Ratings are available within the PREXA365 network.5. Full ERP Enablement with PulseNet365PREXA365, now integrated with Pulse365, has evolved into a full-scale Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, built by Alphavima (the parent company).What PREXA365 + PulseNet365 delivers:*Unified Platform: Manage contracts, orders, billing, maintenance, finance, HR, inventory, and CRM.*Real-Time Insights: Gain analytics for forecasting and financial planning.*Scalability: Streamline operations across multiple locations and markets.*Customizable Dashboards: Tailor ERP feature to specific business needs.By leveraging PulseNet365, PREXA365 provides tools traditionally accessible only to large enterprises.Why This Release MattersThese innovations reinforce PREXA365’s commitment to driving efficiency and innovation in the rental sector.“Our mission is to simplify operations and drive growth. These enhancements, we’re not just delivering a solution; we’re enabling our customers to build better businesses.” - said Akhilesh Mittal – Product Head, PREXA365.AvailabilityThe new features are available immediately to all PREXA365 users. For more information or to Request a Demo About PREXA365PREXA365 is a Microsoft Dynamics 365-powered rental management software designed to optimize rental operations through automated contracts, invoicing, inventory management, equipment tracking, and preventive maintenance. It empowers rental businesses with seamless operations, data-driven insights, and cutting-edge technology.PREXA365 serves clients in 17 countries, transforming the rental management industry.About Alphavima Technologies Inc.Alphavima Technologies is a Canadian IT Consulting and Services Company and a Microsoft Partner dedicated to business transformation through technology. For over 18 years, Alphavima has driven innovation across organizations, helping them scale and thrive.Its industry-specific solutions include:*GiveLife365 – Simplifies nonprofit sector operations. *PREXA365 – Enhances rental business management.*Olix365 – Empowers the utilities and energy sector.*PulseNet365 – Designed to support SMBs.At Alphavima, delivers solutions that foster growth, efficiency, and collaboration, helping businesses excel in today’s digital landscape.

