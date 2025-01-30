Another Consumer Defense Law Group 3rd Party Highest Bidder Trustee Sale Reversal Victory in Coulterville, CA

COULTERVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful victory for homeowners facing the threat of wrongful Eviction, Attorney Tony Cara’s Consumer Defense Law Group successfully reversed the trustee sale of a property located in Coulterville, CA, protecting client Lonnie Morris from losing his home and his equity.This achievement not only saved Lonnie from foreclosure but also highlighted the firm’s ability to navigate complex legal and financial challenges in partnership with experienced real estate and loss mitigation professionals.Lonnie Morris, who had been struggling to stay current on his mortgage after a series of financial hardships, had worked tirelessly with lenders for a solution. Despite his efforts at loss mitigation, including attempting to secure a mortgage modification, Lonnie faced a looming trustee sale that led to the Auctioning of his Home to a 3rd Party Highest Bidder commonly referred to as a Bonified Purchaser.The situation escalated when a Notice of Trustee Sale was issued in September 2024, with a sale scheduled for January 16, 2025. A 3rd party highest bidder successfully acquired the property at the courthouse steps, thanks to the swift assessment and immediate referral from the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, a Not-for-Profit Loss Mitigation Legal Clinic focused on Homeownership Retention and Affordable Housing that introduced Mr. Morris to Consumer Defense Law Group, led by Attorney Tony Cara. Tony and his team, stepped in and immediately intervened by filing a Civil Action Case # 25-CVCV-0012343, challenging the Foreclosure sale ultimately returning the property back into Lonnie Morris’ name.“The success of this case isn’t just about reversing a foreclosure Trustee sale that sold to a 3rd Part Highest Bidder —it’s about restoring stability and peace of mind for families,” said Tony Cara, Managing Attorney. “We are proud to have helped Mr. Morris navigate this very rare and challenging process, not only by stopping the eviction process but also by reversing the Trustee sale all together.”Lonnie, who had initially faced mounting challenges due to unforeseen medical expenses and job loss, had already taken steps to address his financial difficulties. Despite being in default, he was working hard to stay in his home and avoid the irreversible consequences of foreclosure. With the quick legal action of Consumer Defense Law Group, his efforts to reverse the situation were successful, leading to a very rare trustee sale reversal The firm’s expertise in trustee sale reversals and foreclosure defense continues to be a beacon of hope for homeowners like Morris, who need experienced legal counsel to reverse his lenders’ wrong doing.“Getting our client his home back in his name is a direct result of our team's commitment to homeowners in distress. It is about providing the help people need when they’re at their most vulnerable,” said Tony Cara. “It’s also about working alongside our partners to ensure that homeowners like Mr. Morris are given a real chance at financial recovery.”Consumer Defense Law Group specializes in defending homeowners against wrongful foreclosures, guiding them through Foreclosure Defense, and helping them avoid the devastating consequences of wrongful eviction through strategic and aggressive legal representation.For more information about Consumer Defense Law Group’s services or to schedule a consultation, please contact:

