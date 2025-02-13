Book Launch - The Santa Fe Six: Outlaw Poets

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six Santa Fe authors announce the publication of their book of original poetry and prose. This amazing collection of original works mirrors southwestern themes and varied topics reflecting today’s relevant issues, including social justice, history, nature, community, the human condition, and emotions that all people share.

Now available through Amazon in paperback for $11.95, with a hardcopy format to follow at $19.95.

The authors will be donating a portion of the proceeds from every book sold to the Santa Fe Food Depot - https://thefooddepot.org/ - an organization committed to free, accessible, and healthy food for all and to Somos Un Pueblo Unido - https://somosunpueblounido.org/ - a statewide immigrant-led organization that promotes worker and racial justice.



Press contact Name: Julie Kinney

Mobile: 415-690-0301

Email: jkinney1000@yahoo.com

