Book Launch - The Santa Fe Six: Outlaw Poets
SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six Santa Fe authors announce the publication of their book of original poetry and prose. This amazing collection of original works mirrors southwestern themes and varied topics reflecting today’s relevant issues, including social justice, history, nature, community, the human condition, and emotions that all people share.
Now available through Amazon in paperback for $11.95, with a hardcopy format to follow at $19.95.
The authors will be donating a portion of the proceeds from every book sold to the Santa Fe Food Depot - https://thefooddepot.org/ - an organization committed to free, accessible, and healthy food for all and to Somos Un Pueblo Unido - https://somosunpueblounido.org/ - a statewide immigrant-led organization that promotes worker and racial justice.
Press contact Name: Julie Kinney
Mobile: 415-690-0301
Email: jkinney1000@yahoo.com
Manny Washington
The Santa Fe Six
+1 505-466-4905
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.