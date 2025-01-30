Industry Veteran Ken Quantie Joins Planet’s KeyLinkTM Title

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet has hired Ken Quantie to lead KeyLink, the title entity in the Planet Family of Companies. As Senior Vice President, Quantie will expand KeyLink’s residential and commercial title offerings to make them available to external financial services entities by the end of the first quarter.“My goal is to establish a nationwide title resource known for exceptional service,” Quantie said. "As we expand, we will focus on providing the highest level of service while offering innovative products. By creating seamless experiences, KeyLink will ensure clients feel confident and well-supported throughout the title process."Prior to joining KeyLink, Quantie was the President of UTB Title. He has also held senior positions at Carrington Title Services, LLC, SolutionStar Settlement Services, Chronos Title Solutions, Brightline Title, Closings & Escrow, and Selene Title, LLC.With a commitment to single-point-of-contact service, innovative technology, and a dedication to understanding and meeting client needs, Quantie has the vision and experience to lead KeyLink Title into a new era.“Ken’s experience and leadership are exactly what we need to elevate KeyLink in the title industry as a comprehensive title services provider,” said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President, Planet Financial Group . “He is the perfect fit for the position because of his passion and collaborative nature. We’re confident Ken will play a crucial role in expanding KeyLink’s growth and reach across the industry.”About KeyLink TitleKeyLink Title, a member of the Planet Home Lending family, provides comprehensive residential and commercial title and settlement services tailored to meet the needs of lenders, real estate professionals, and clients. KeyLink’s commitment to service excellence and innovation ensures an efficient and reliable experience for all parties involved in the closing process.About Planet Financial Group, LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing, and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group , LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.

