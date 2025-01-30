Tomorrow's the Deadline To File Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 941 & Distribute Copies For Tax Year 2024: E-file With TaxBandits

Meet Tomorrow's IRS/SSA Deadlines with TaxBandits

ROCK HILL, SC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Businesses and tax professionals are facing a critical deadline tomorrow, January 31, 2025. This marks the final day to file 1099, W-2, and 94x series forms for the 2024 tax year with the IRS and SSA. It is also the deadline for distributing recipient copies of Forms 1099 and W-2.TaxBandits, an IRS-authorized e-file provider with over a decade of expertise, offers a streamlined solution for meeting these filing requirements. With secure e-filing to federal and state agencies and reliable distribution of recipient copies, TaxBandits helps businesses and tax professionals stay compliant while avoiding last-minute filing challenges.For more information on filing before the deadline, visit www.taxbandits.com Major IRS/SSA Tax Forms Due TomorrowForm 1099-NEC: Businesses who have paid $600 or more to independent contractors must e-file 1099-NEC with the IRS and distribute recipient copies.Form 1099-MISC: Businesses who have paid $600 or more as miscellaneous payments such as rent, prizes, medical and health care payments, etc., must file Form 1099-MISC with the IRS and distribute recipient copies.Other 1099 Forms: Businesses must distribute recipient copies of Form 1099-INT, K, DIV, R, and other 1099 forms with the respective recipient by tomorrow.1099 State Filing: Tomorrow's deadline applies not only to federal filings but also to state filings, as many states require to file 1099 forms , such as 1099-NEC and 1099-MISC,1099-DIV, 1099-K, and other 1099 forms to report payments made to contractors, vendors, and other non-employees.Form W-2: This is used to report wages and any federal income tax withheld from employees' salaries. This form summarizes an individual's earnings and tax withholdings for the year. The deadline to file and furnish W-2 forms for the 2024 tax year is tomorrow.Form 941 (Q4): Employers must file Form 941 quarterly to report Medicare, Social Security, and income taxes withheld from employee wages. Tomorrow is the fourth quarter deadline of 941 for the 2024 tax year.Form 940: Employers must file Form 940 by tomorrow to report Federal Unemployment Tax Act (FUTA) taxes.Form 943: Employers in the agricultural industry who employ farm workers must file Form 943 to report the taxes withheld from their workers' wages.Form 944: Like the 941, Form 944 reports Medicare, Social Security, and income taxes withheld from employee wages. It is for the smallest employers and is only filed annually.Form 945: This form reports any federal income tax withheld from sources of Non-payroll payments. Examples include gambling winnings or backup withholding.Extension FormsBusinesses that need more time to file their 1099 or W-2 forms can request an extension using Forms 8809 and 15397.Form 8809: This form extends the deadline to file the information returns with the IRS, granting a 30-day extension. It’s important to note that the IRS requires this form to be paper-filed if the extension is being requested for 1099-NEC or W-2 forms. With TaxBandits, businesses can complete the form, and TaxBandits will handle the paper filing of their extension on their behalf.Form 15397: This form extends the deadline to distribute the recipient copies of information returns, granting a 30-day extension. The IRS requires this form to be faxed. TaxBandits can manage the faxing process on behalf of the businesses, ensuring timely submission.ACA State FilingMassachusetts: Form 1099-HC must be filed by employers and insurance providers of Massachusetts if they are required to report information about the health coverage plans they offer to their employees. Tomorrow is the deadline to e-file MA 1099-HC with the state agency and distribute recipient copies.California: Employers and service providers that provide health insurance coverage plans to residents of California must distribute 1095-B and 1095-C Forms.A complete list of supported forms can be found at taxbandits.com. Create a free account to begin the e-filing and distribution process!TaxBandits Offers Seamless E-filing SolutionsTaxBandits offers an e-filing solution suitable for businesses of all sizes! Even the smallest businesses can quickly complete their IRS forms and e-file through our easy, secure, and streamlined process.Efficient E-filing for Businesses of All SizesTaxBandits supports the e-filing of essential tax forms, including 1099, W-2, 94x Series, and ACA 1095. The platform ensures compliance with federal and state requirements while offering TIN Matching, USPS validation, and IRIS Business Rule validations for enhanced 1099 accuracy.Seamless Recipient Copy DistributionTaxBandits simplifies recipient copy distribution with secure Online Access, allowing recipients to retrieve their tax forms electronically. For those preferring physical copies, a postal mailing service is available. Businesses can enable both options to accommodate varied preferences.Flexible Data Import and Direct IntegrationsBusinesses can import tax data manually, in bulk, or via integrations with QuickBooks, Xero, FreshBooks, and Zoho Books. TaxBandits is also Sage Intacct’s trusted 1099 e-filing partner, enabling seamless data transfer for streamlined filing.Intelligent Assistance with BanditAI and World-Class Customer SupportBanditAI, TaxBandits’ AI-powered assistant, provides real-time guidance, ensuring a smooth filing experience. In addition, clients can receive personalized support via phone, email, and live chat.Advanced SecurityAs a SOC 2-certified company, TaxBandits prioritizes data protection with industry-leading security measures.Effortless E-filing for Tax ProfessionalsTaxBandits offers scalable solutions to meet any CPAs, accounting firms, or large enterprises' needs. With a TaxBandits Pro Account, tax professionals can enhance their workflow with a robust toolkit of time-saving features.Secure Client PortalTax pros can provide their clients with a secure, customized portal where they can review their forms before submission, engage in secure messaging, and effortlessly manage or share important documents.Efficient Team ManagementTax pros can easily invite team members, assign specific roles such as preparer, approver, or transmitter, and effectively delegate responsibilities.Comprehensive ReportsTax pros can gain valuable insights with detailed reports on filing activities, client records, and team performance.About TaxBanditsTaxBandits is an IRS-authorized e-file provider specializing in various tax forms, such as Form 941, Form 940, Form 1099, Form W-2, Form 1095-C, Form 1095-B, and Form W-9. Serving businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of every size, TaxBandits offers a complete solution that fulfills all filing needs.

