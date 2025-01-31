Learn And Play® Montessori School Announces Tour Opportunities at Moraga Daycare & Preschool Program

Learn And Play® Montessori School is proud to announce campus tour opportunities at its Moraga campus.

MORAGA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learn And PlayMontessori School, a leading provider of early childhood education in the San Francisco Bay Area, is excited to announce campus tour opportunities at its newest campus in Moraga , California. Tour opportunities are tailored towards families interested in innovative daycare preschool , and kindergarten programs that combine the Montessori method with a play-based approach focused on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). Located at 1695 Canyon Rd. in Moraga, California, this state-of-the-art facility is now booking campus tours.Interested parents and guardians can check out the newly updated content at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/moraga/ and book a school tour via the website at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/moraga/school-tours/?swcfpc=1 . The Moraga campus provides a comprehensive range of programs designed to meet the unique needs of young learners. From daycare for children aged 18 months to 3 years, where hands-on, STEM-focused activities nurture early cognitive and social development, to preschool and kindergarten programs that build critical skills in math, science, and language, every aspect is tailored to foster a lifelong passion for learning. Interested parents are encouraged to book a school tour to see these innovative programs in action, meet our dedicated educators, and experience firsthand how Montessori and STEM come together to inspire young minds in Moraga, California.MORAGA CALIFORNIA EARLY EDUCATION NEEDSMoraga ( https://www.moraga.ca.us/ ), an affluent East Bay community, is home to many two-income households, often with parents in the fast-paced technology sector who understand the critical need for a solid educational foundation in a rapidly changing world. For these families, the Montessori- and STEM-focused programs provide a reassuring solution, equipping young children with the tools to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally from the earliest ages. By combining high-quality early education with hands-on STEM learning, the programs at the Moraga campus help alleviate the anxiety many parents feel about preparing their children for a future that demands adaptability and critical thinking.Set against the backdrop of Moraga’s rich history and natural beauty, the campus reflects the community’s values by enriching the lives of its youngest residents. Thoughtfully designed classrooms and outdoor spaces create an ideal environment for exploration and growth, while skilled educators deliver exceptional support for each child’s development. Enrollment is now open, and spaces are filling quickly. Families are encouraged to book a campus tour to experience firsthand how the program can provide their children with a strong foundation for lifelong success.Those seeking curriculum-specific information are referred to pages such as the daycare page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/daycare/ as well as the preschool page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/preschool/ ABOUT LEARN AND PLAYMONTESSORI SCHOOLLearn And PlayMontessori School ( https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/ ) is an early childhood education company focused on expanding its Montessori + STEM™ preschools and curriculum. Founded in 2008, the mission at Learn And PlayMontessori School is to inspire children to become self-confident and motivated individuals, providing opportunities for each child to reach their highest potential. Offerings include daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, TK, kindergarten and after-school education in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, with a passion for combining Montessori + STEM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

