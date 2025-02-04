Altamonte Springs Spotlighted as Model for Urban Innovation in New Book

The City of Altamonte Springs launched CraneRIDES, a cutting-edge autonomous vehicle (AV) shuttle program aimed at providing an innovative, convenient and sustainable transportation alternative for people to connect to major activity centers. The City of Altamonte Springs launched a groundbreaking public-private transit initiative with Uber to boost SunRail access and meet the changing transportation needs of the community.

Being featured in ‘City Tech’ is a testament to our City’s vision, ingenuity and commitment to improving the lives of our residents.” — Frank Martz, Altamonte Springs City Manager

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Altamonte Springs is making waves in the world of urban innovation, earning a feature in the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy’s groundbreaking new book “City Tech: 20 Apps, Ideas, and Innovators Changing the Urban Landscape.” The book highlights cities that are reshaping the future with bold, tech-driven solutions, placing Altamonte Springs among the most forward-thinking communities in the world.“Being featured in ‘City Tech’ is a testament to our City’s vision, ingenuity and commitment to improving the lives of our residents,” said Frank Martz, City Manager of Altamonte Springs. “Through dynamic partnerships and innovative projects, we’re leveraging technology to solve real-world challenges, making our community smarter, more connected and sustainable.”Altamonte Springs has consistently set the bar for urban innovation. It was the first City in the nation to partner with Uber in a groundbreaking public-private transit initiative, proving that creative collaboration can redefine municipal transportation. The City also developed CraneRIDES , a cutting-edge transit solution to enhance mobility, efficiency and accessibility. With ongoing projects focused on connectivity, sustainability and technology integration, Altamonte Springs continues to lead the charge in reimagining what a modern city can attain.Written by Rob Walker, “City Tech” is a must-read resource for policymakers, engineers, planners and city leaders seeking to embrace innovation in an ever-changing world. Altamonte Springs’ inclusion in the book underscores its role as a trailblazer, inspiring municipalities across the globe to think differently about governance, urban planning and the future of city living.“We’re honored to see Altamonte Springs alongside other pioneering cities,” said Mayor Pat Bates. “This moment reaffirms our dedication to pushing boundaries and setting a new standard for what’s possible. Altamonte Springs isn’t just preparing for the future—we’re helping to define it.”“City Tech: 20 Apps, Ideas, and Innovators Changing the Urban Landscape” is available on Amazon For more information about Altamonte Springs’ innovative initiatives, visit Altamonte.org

