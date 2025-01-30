Wasatch Front Residents and Businesses Recycle Over 21,000 Tons in 2024, Saving Energy and Reducing Emissions

Momentum Recycling celebrates a successful year of waste diversion, reducing landfill waste, saving energy, and cutting carbon emissions.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momentum Recycling is proud to announce that in 2024, residents and businesses along the Wasatch Front collectively diverted 21,291 tons of waste from landfills through its services, reinforcing Utah’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.Key Recycling Achievements in 2024:-Mixed Recyclables: 1,151 tons diverted, saving an estimated 4,604,000 kWh of energy—enough to power hundreds of homes. Food Waste : 5,818 tons composted, preventing an estimated 5,819 metric tons of harmful greenhouse gas emissions.-Glass: 14,322 tons recycled, reducing landfill waste and saving approximately 601,524 kWh of energy while preventing 2,864 metric tons of CO2 emissions.The Environmental Impact: Through these efforts, the community has helped save over 5,205,524 kWh of energy—comparable to taking hundreds of cars off the road—and has significantly reduced carbon emissions. Diverting large quantities of glass, cardboard, and mixed recycling items has several positive impacts, including:1. Reduced landfill usage: By recycling glass and other materials, significant amounts of waste are kept out of landfills, preserving space and reducing environmental contamination.2. Energy conservation: Recycling glass requires less energy compared to creating new glass from raw materials, as recycled glass melts at a lower temperature.3. Resource conservation: Recycling helps preserve natural resources like sand and minerals needed to produce new glass, reducing the need for mining activities.4. Pollution reduction: Using recycled materials minimizes pollution associated with manufacturing new products.5. Economic benefits: The recycling industry creates jobs and contributes to the economy.6. Minimized contamination: Properly sorting and recycling glass helps prevent contamination of other recyclables like paper and plastic, improving the overall recycling process. Glass recycling alone has preserved vital raw materials, while food waste diversion has played a crucial role in mitigating methane emissions, a major contributor to climate change.A Call to Action for 2025: Momentum Recycling encourages more businesses and households to participate in recycling programs, making an even greater impact in the coming year. Every ton recycled contributes to a cleaner, greener, and economically vibrant Utah.For more information on how to get involved, visit momentumrecycling.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.