RCP responds to report on decline in clinical researchers

Responding to the report, Professor Tom Solomon CBE, academic vice president of the Royal College of Physicians, said:

“This report is extremely welcome as it highlights the urgent need to address the decline in the UK’s clinical research workforce.

“The Royal College of Physicians has for some time been campaigning on this issue, for example through our 2022 position statement on Making research everybody's business. As a clinical academic, I have seen how the systemic changes have made clinical research progressively harder, despite the enthusiasm and ambition of some brilliant clinical academics.

“Clinical researchers are vital for driving medical innovation, improving patient care, and contributing to economic growth. The report’s findings on declining numbers of clinical academics, an aging workforce, and systemic disincentives to take up research underscore the pressing need for action.

“We support many of the recommendations, particularly establishing a flexible national clinical research career framework, expanding training pathways, and fostering visible leadership and mentorship. These steps are critical to inspire and retain the next generation of clinical researchers and ensure that diverse career paths in research are valued. Additionally, new consultants require targeted support to balance research and clinical responsibilities effectively.

“Embedding research opportunities into all postgraduate training and aligning with broader training reforms will create a culture where research thrives alongside clinical practice.”