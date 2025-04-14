RCP responds to BBC News story about doctors being told their job locations with weeks to spare

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has responded to a BBC News report about new doctors being told their job location with just weeks to spare.

Seán Coghlan, chair of the Student Foundation Doctor Network at the Royal College of Physicians, said:

‘The RCP is deeply concerned by reports that newly qualified doctors are being given only a few weeks’ notice about where they will live and work for the first couple of years of their career.

‘This puts so much unnecessary pressure on new medical graduates – it’s scary enough starting a new career as a doctor and potentially moving away from friends and family, without the extra uncertainty, stress and worry caused by not knowing where you’ll be based.

‘Earlier this year, RCP student and foundation doctors called on government and the NHS to consider how we shortlist, interview, and appoint doctors in training, given the unacceptable bottlenecks in specialty training and inadequate recruitment processes that are leaving our foundation doctors in fear over unemployment and lack of career progression. We have since welcomed news of a review of postgraduate medical training. We’re now working on a detailed response that will be informed by our next generation campaign and our forthcoming national survey of resident doctors.

‘We’ve also asked the government for assurances that it intends to deliver, as promised, the long-term workforce plan revision, the Leng review and the 10-year health plan by summer 2025.

‘Our resident doctors deserve clarity, stability, and respect – particularly as they step into demanding clinical roles in the NHS.

‘The RCP will continue to advocate for our next generation of doctors. Our future medical workforce must be valued and supported from day one.’