Governor Ivey Announces ATRIP-II Projects, Further Rebuilding Alabama

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that more than $40 million in state transportation funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects.

“I am proud of the hard work we have put in throughout my Administration to Rebuild Alabama. Rebuild Alabama has helped make us stronger as we have broken ground on hundreds of road and bridge projects all across the state,” said Governor Ivey. “We have projects improving Alabama in all 67 counties, but our job is not finished, and we are not slowing down now!”

The funding is made available through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II), a program created in 2019 by the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires ATRIP-II to be an annual program setting aside a minimum of $30 million off the top of ALDOT’s share of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.

There were 24 projects selected for funding for a total of just over $40 million in state transportation funding. Of those awarded projects, 13 were from cities and counties putting forward more than $16 million in local funds. Under the ATRIP-II program, there is no requirement that local governments put up matching funds to be eligible.

The state has now awarded more than $221.3 million in state transportation funds under ATRIP-II since the program’s creation in 2019.

The projects were selected by the ATRIP-II Committee created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. It is anticipated that a number of projects will be under contract during the 2025 fiscal year. All projects are required to move forward within two years of the awarding of funds.

For more information about the ATRIP-II Program, visit https://www.dot.state.al.us/programs/ATRIPII.html.

A list of this year’s selected projects is attached.

