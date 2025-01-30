NOTICE: Final Rule - Seafood Consumer Protection
January 30, 2025
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, pursuant to ACT 148 in the 2024 Regular Session submitted a Notice of Intent with the Louisiana State Register giving public notice that the Department, through the Office of Agro-Consumer Services, Weights and Measures Division, intended to adopt LAC 7:XXXV.Chapter 5. Subchapter C. Seafood Consumer Protection.
The Notice of Intent to take the proposed action was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 50:10 pages 1511-1512 (October 20, 2024).
The proposed rule was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 51:01 pages 29-30 and adopted on January 20, 2025.
