NOTICE: Final Rule - Seafood Consumer Protection

News

January 30, 2025

News article

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, pursuant to ACT 148 in the 2024 Regular Session submitted a Notice of Intent with the Louisiana State Register giving public notice that the Department, through the Office of Agro-Consumer Services, Weights and Measures Division, intended to adopt LAC 7:XXXV.Chapter 5. Subchapter C. Seafood Consumer Protection.

The Notice of Intent to take the proposed action was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 50:10 pages 1511-1512 (October 20, 2024).

The proposed rule was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 51:01 pages 29-30 and adopted on January 20, 2025.