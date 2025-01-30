NOTICE: Final Rule- Indian Creek Recreation Area

News

January 30, 2025

News article

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry submitted a Notice of Intent with the Louisiana State Register giving public notice that the Department, through the Office of Forestry, intended to amend LAC 7:XXXIX. Chapter 5 relative to the Indian Creek Recreation Area.

The Notice of Intent was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 50:10 pages 1512-1515 (October 20, 2024).

The rule amendments provide for fee and policy updates relative to the management of the Indian Creek Recreation Area. The amendments will become effective upon promulgation.

The proposed rule was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 51:01 pages 30-32 adopted on January 20, 2025.