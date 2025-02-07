Great Lakes Industrial Expands Manufacturing Capabilities with Acquisition of Elk Grove Rubber & Plastics

Great Lakes Industrial (GLI) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Elk Grove Rubber.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Lakes Industrial (GLI), a leading provider of engineered sealing solutions and value-added services for manufacturers worldwide, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Elk Grove Rubber, a manufacturer of custom rubber products based in Addison, Illinois.Founded in 1966, Elk Grove Rubber has established a strong reputation for molding high-quality custom rubber products across a wide range of materials. The company serves a diverse clientele across the United States and Mexico, catering to industries such as aerospace, electrical, food and beverage services, industrial supplies, lighting, military, and life science.This strategic acquisition aligns with GLI's commitment to expanding its manufacturing and engineering capabilities and enhancing its product offerings to better serve its customers. By integrating Elk Grove Rubber's expertise and resources, GLI aims to strengthen its position in the sealing manufacturing industry and broaden its reach within the greater Chicago area.George Baumann, President of Great Lakes Industrial, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "This acquisition continues to push us towards our vision of being known as the customer’s most valuable resource for engineering and manufacturing services. We are excited to welcome the Elk Grove team to GLI and look forward to continuing to serve its customers and the Chicago community”.The integration process will commence immediately, with a focus on ensuring a seamless transition for both employees and customers. GLI remains dedicated to maintaining the high standards of quality and service that both companies are known for.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.