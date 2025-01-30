Press Releases

01/30/2025

CSDE Launches Groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) Pilot Program and Sets the National Standard with Digital Citizenship Curricula

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) today announced two initiatives that will transform how students engage with technology in the classroom: the release of a comprehensive Model K-12 Digital Citizenship Curriculum, and the launch of an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) in education pilot program across seven school districts.

These complementary programs represent a coordinated approach to preparing Connecticut's students for an increasingly digital future, combining foundational digital literacy skills with hands-on experience in emerging technologies and the age of AI. These programs also align with, and build upon, the CSDE’s Cell Phone and Personal Technology Guidance, which was issued earlier this school year at the direction of Governor Lamont and approved by the State Board of Education.

“In today's technology-driven world, digital citizenship education and the integration of artificial intelligence are vital to preparing students for learning and success in the future," said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. "By launching these initiatives in tandem, we are empowering educators and students with the tools they need to engage with technology responsibly. The AI pilot districts will serve as innovation hubs, sharing best practices to guide future AI integration efforts across the state. At the same time, the digital citizenship curriculum provides a consistent framework for all Connecticut schools, ensuring equitable access to resources that prepare students for success in a connected world.”

Connecticut is the first state to adopt the widely recognized Common Sense Education K-12 Digital Citizenship Curriculum as its state model, leading the nation in preparing students for responsible and effective engagement in the digital world.

"The digital citizenship curriculum creates the ethical framework and critical thinking skills essential for students to responsibly engage with AI tools," said Yvette Renteria, chief program officer, Common Sense Media. "This sequential approach ensures students understand not just how to use AI, but when and why to use it appropriately.”

The adoption of the K-12 Digital Citizenship Curriculum represents a significant milestone in fostering responsible technology use and digital literacy among students. This curriculum provides Connecticut educators with standards-aligned, research-backed materials designed to promote online safety, digital ethics, and student well-being. The tools included in the curriculum support the integration of digital citizenship across subjects and engage families in fostering responsible technology use. This curriculum specifically addresses AI ethics and responsible use, preparing students for targeted AI instruction that will follow in participating pilot districts.

The AI Pilot Program, running from January to June 2025, will introduce state-approved AI tools into classroom instruction in seven districts: East Hartford, Lebanon, Rocky Hill, Seymour, Waterford, Westport, and Odyssey Community School in Manchester. Focused on students in grades 7-12, the program will provide hands-on experience with tools such as CK12 Foundation, Cloud Navigator, MagicSchoolAI, SchoolAI, and SNORKL. Educators will receive professional development to maximize the tools’ benefits and assess their impact on teaching and learning.

The pilot program will build upon the digital citizenship curriculum by providing students hands-on experience with AI tools, including skills such as prompt engineering and critical analysis of AI-generated content. Throughout the six-month pilot period, CSDE will monitor implementation and outcomes, sharing best practices to guide future technology integration efforts across the state.

Both initiatives are part of CSDE’s broader commitment to leveraging technology to create meaningful and equitable learning opportunities.

Key components of the combined initiative include:

Comprehensive digital citizenship education laying the groundwork for responsible AI use.

Professional development supporting educators in both digital citizenship instruction and AI implementation.

Integration strategies for cross-curricular implementation of both programs.

Focus on ethical considerations and responsible use of emerging technologies.

Family and community engagement resources for both digital citizenship and AI awareness.

The Digital Citizenship Curriculum materials are immediately available to all Connecticut educators through GoOpenCT. For more information about either initiative, please contact Chief Academic Officer Irene Parisi at Irene.Parisi@ct.gov.

